Prairie Grove Homecoming

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove celebrated Homecoming Friday with a pre-game coronation ceremony at Tiger Den Stadium.

The royal Homecoming Court showcased members of each class from freshmen to senior maids.

Feshman maid Maya Akey, daughter of Chris Akey and Taisa Palmeira, escorted by junior James Moss, son of Hasani and Linda Moss; and junior Corbin Bowlin, son of Tony and Julie Dobbs and and Brandon Bowlin.

Freshman maid Emma Kate Vertz, daughter of Caleb and Mindy Vertz, escorted by senior Jacob London, son of Jacob and Kimberly London; and junior Ryder Orr, son of Bart and Tara Orr.

Sophomore maid Aida Gill, daughter of Hailey Smith, escorted by senior Dalton Frazier, son of Michelle Gandy and Roy Frazier.

Sophomore maid Syndee Lamproe, daughter of Tracy Moore and Corey Lamproe, escorted by junior Ethan Miller, son of J.B. and Anastacia York; and junior Matthew Velasco, son of Ben and Lisa Velasco.

Junior maid Maddie Cobb, daughter of Justin and Janet Cobb, escorted by senior John King, son of Cassie Cagle and Ben Alvis and Roger King; and junior Rhett Marrell, son of Scott and Heather Outler.

Junior maid Avery Griffin, daughter of Patrick and Holly Griffin, escorted by junior Camden Patterson, son of Chris and Dawn Patterson; and junior Coner Whetsell, son of Richard and Janelle Whetsell.

Senior maid Kylee Kruse, daughter of Jeremy and Brandy Kruse, escorted by senior Cooper Singleton, son of Carl and Misty Singleton; and senior Colin Faulk, son of David Faulk and Lana Carr.

Senior maid Emma Vance, daughter of Turner and Brooke Vance, escorted by senior Landyn Washausen, son of Nicole Kichline; and senior Alex Helms, son of Scott Helms and Sarah Lundy.

Senior maid Toni Parish, daughter of B.J. and Melissa Parish, escorted by team captains, senior Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chryssi Semrad, and junior Paytin Higgns, son of Dustin and Carman Higgins.

Attendants were Gemma Lamb child of Shayne and Kelly Lamb, and Wyatt Jinks, child of Lucas and Amanda Jinks.

Parish was named Homecoming Queen

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove freshman maid Emma Kate Vertz, daughter of Caleb and Mindy Vertz, escorted by senior Jacob London (left), son of Jacob and Kimberly London; and junior Ryder Orr, son of Bart and Tara Orr.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove freshman maid Maya Akey, daughter of Chris Akey and Taisa Palmeira, escorted by junior James Moss (left), son of Hasani and Linda Moss; and junior Corbin Bowlin, son of Tony and Julie Dobbs and and Brandon Bowlin.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior maid Avery Griffin, daughter of Patrick and Holly Griffin, escorted by junior Camden Patterson (left), son of Chris and Dawn Patterson; and junior Coner Whetsell, son of Richard and Janelle Whetsell.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior maid Maddie Cobb, daughter of Justin and Janet Cobb, escorted by senior John King (left), son of Cassie Cagle and Ben Alvis and Roger King; and junior Rhett Marrell, son of Scott and Heather Outler.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove 2021 Homecoming Queen Toni Parish, daughter of B.J. and Melissa Parish, receives congratulatory kisses from team captains, junior Paytin Higgns (left), son of Dustin and Carman Higgins; and senior Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chryssi Semrad, with attendants, Gemma Lamb child of Shayne and Kelly Lamb, and Wyatt Jinks, child of Lucas and Amanda Jinks.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove 2021 Homecoming court features Queen Toni Parish, daughter of B.J. and Melissa Parish, flanked by team captains, junior Paytin Higgns (left), son of Dustin and Carman Higgins; and senior Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chryssi Semrad, with attendants, Gemma Lamb child of Shayne and Kelly Lamb, and Wyatt Jinks, child of Lucas and Amanda Jinks.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Emma Vance, daughter of Turner and Brooke Vance, escorted by senior Landyn Washausen (left), son of Nicole Kichline; and senior Alex Helms, son of Scott Helms and Sarah Lundy.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Kylee Kruse, daughter of Jeremy and Brandy Kruse, escorted by senior Cooper Singleton (left), son of Carl and Misty Singleton; and senior Colin Faulk, son of David Faulk and Lana Carr.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Toni Parish, daughter of B.J. and Melissa Parish, escorted by team captains, junior Paytin Higgns (left), son of Dustin and Carman Higgins; and senior Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chryssi Semrad.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore maid Aida Gill, daughter of Hailey Smith, escorted by senior Dalton Frazier, son of Michelle Gandy and Roy Frazier.