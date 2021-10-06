Prairie Grove Moves To 2-0 In League

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Ethan Miller ran for three touchdowns as Prairie Grove earned a 44-25 Homecoming victory over Gravette.

Miller scored from 59 yards out on the Tigers' first offensive play, then added a 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. Coner Whitsell added a 24-yard touchdown run, while Peyton Higgins hit Landon Semrad with a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Kyler Austin scored three times for Gravette with touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards in the first half and a 47-yard run late in the game. The Lions' other score came on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Hilger to Karl Bontrager.

Gravette was coming off a devastating 42-38 homecoming loss to the Elkins Elks at Lion Stadium Sept. 24, the Gravette Lion varsity football team tried to regroup as it headed to Prairie Grove Oct. 1 for another conference contest, this time with the Tigers. The Lions pulled to within three points in the second quarter but a pair of touchdowns in the later stages of the fourth quarter gave the Tigers the win.

Shortly after the start of the first quarter, a light to moderate rain began to fall over Tiger Stadium. But this did not dampen the spirits on either side of the field as Tiger and Lion fans tried to out-roar each other. Feeding off the fans' excitement, both Gravette and Prairie Grove played an intense contest which ended with a combined total of 10 touchdowns during the 48 minute game.

Shortly after the start of the first quarter, the Tigers found the end zone for the first six of the night. An extra-point kick made it 7-0 Prairie Grove. Gravette denied the Tigers a shutout a short time later with its first touchdown of the night. The conversion attempt failed, giving the Tigers a one point lead, 7-6. Prairie Grove added two more touchdowns and extra points to give the Tigers a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Lion defense went to work in the second quarter, holding the Tigers scoreless for the next 12 minutes. Meanwhile the offense stepped it up a notch when a hand-off from Rhett Hilger to Austin at the 15-yard-line resulted in Gravette's second touchdown of the contest. Austin tried to get into the end zone for the conversion but was stopped short and the Lions trailed the Tigers by nine.

With 1:53 left in the half, a pass from Hilger to Karl Bontrager resulted in a score for the Lions. Hilger tried for the two-point conversion but was brought down near the line of scrimmage for no points. The first half ended with Gravette trailing Prairie Grove by three, 21-18.

The Lions remained within three points throughout the first five minutes of the third quarter. But a 68-yard run by Ethan Miller resulted in the fourth touchdown of the night for the Tigers. The extra point was good, making it a 28-18 Prairie Grove contest by the end of the quarter.

A few minutes into the final quarter, a 54 yard run by Colin Faulk resulted in the only other score of the quarter, giving the Tigers a firm 34-18 lead. A short time later Miller found the end zone once again on a four yard scrabble for the final Prairie Grove touchdown of the contest. The point after was good and the Tigers extended their lead by 23.

A hand-off from Lion quarterback Hilger to Austin resulted in a 50-yard touchdown for Gravette. The point-after was good and the Lions cut the Tigers' lead to 15.

With time winding down and the ball on the Gravette 42, the Tigers elected for a long field goal. The Tiger kicker split the uprights and the extra point was good, giving Prairie Grove an 18-point advantage.

The Prairie Grove Tigers went on to take the Homecoming win 44-25 over the Gravette Lions.

