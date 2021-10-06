Prairie Grove Officers Awarded For Heroic Efforts

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police officers Andrew Gibson and Tyler Franks last week were presented the 2021 Officer of the Year award by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police for their heroic actions while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 4.

The awards were handed out during the association's 53rd annual conference held at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Gibson and Franks and their families attended the awards dinner on Sept. 29, along with Prairie Grove Police Chief Chris Workman, Capt. Jeff O'Brien, several other police officers, as well as city council members Tony Cunningham, Doug Stumbaugh and Rick Ault.

Workman nominated both officers for the 2021 award and presented the awards to the officers at the dinner. He said he gave a short summary of what happened that night in Prairie Grove.

Gibson is credited with saving Franks' life when the officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on West Thurman Street.

Upon their arrival, the officers were invited into the house by a female victim and determined that the suspect was inside the master bedroom, Workman said.

As Franks entered the bedroom, the suspect fired multiple rounds simultaneously from a 12-gauge shotgun and a .45 caliber pistol, striking Franks three times in the upper portion of both legs, resulting in the fracturing of both femurs and severing a femoral artery.

Gibson immediately returned fire, striking the suspect five times. He then pulled Franks to a safer place and began applying two tourniquets, which successfully stopped the bleeding.

"This action," Workman said, "directly saved the life of officer Franks, who would have bled to death within a very short time."

Franks was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. The decision was then made to amputate part of his left leg above the knee because of irreparable damage to his vascular system. He was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional for about eight days and then moved to a rehabilitation facility in Fayetteville.

Franks returned home to continue his rehabilitation and recovery on June 2. A long line of vehicles from law enforcement agencies across Northwest Arkansas escorted Franks and his wife home from the rehabilitation center. The community welcomed them home by lining the streets, waving and holding up signs.

Workman said he nominated both officers for the award to honor their heroism and their sacrifice.

"Clearly, that's what it was," Workman said by telephone from Little Rock. "These guys go to calls all the time. Unfortunately, this one turned out differently. They did go above and beyond and, of course, it cost them."

Workman said it's obvious that Gibson, without a doubt, saved Franks' life. At the same time, from statements made by witnesses and victims, Workman said he believes the officers probably saved the lives of others when they responded to the call.

"By them showing up, they possibly presented the loss of life," he said.

Franks' injuries from the gunshot wounds will impact him physically the rest of his life, Workman said. However, he noted there also are mental impacts for both officers.

The police chiefs association also presented other awards that night, including the 2021 mayor of the year, and remembered fallen officers and their families.

Workman said it was a "good night" for his officers to be recognized for their efforts. He noted that any department in the state can nominate a candidate for the honor.

Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson said, "It's no doubt they were very deserving of that award. You wish that there weren't people like that out there, but there are. It's a shame that they have to prove what kind of officers they are."

Hudson said the city of Prairie Grove is proud of the officers.

Cunningham last week said he was glad several council members were able to represent the city at the awards dinner.

"I was very pleased they were able to recognize our officers for their sacrifices on behalf of the citizens of Prairie Grove," Cunningham said.

Ault, who also attended the ceremony, said, "Officers Franks, Gibson and the rest of Prairie Grove's law enforcement officers have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. They've answered a call to public service and for this the Prairie Grove community is deeply grateful. I was humbled to participate in the recognition of these two courageous men, and I am confident our city and community will continue to do everything we can to support our officers."