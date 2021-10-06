Shaffers To Celebrate Kidney Transplant

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dale Shaffer and his younger brother, Carl Shaffer, will celebrate a kidney transplant that happened 45 years ago, during a reception from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10 in the Quest Building at Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road in Prairie Grove.

Carl Shaffer donated his kidney to Dale on Oct. 10, 1976, at Kansas University Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. At the time, Dale was told that most kidney transplants last only 7-10 years, and then the recipient has to be placed on the waiting list for another transplant.

It is remarkable that both men are still living, and the family attribute this to a miracle from God.

The reception also is the celebration of Dale's career as a long-time barber. He reluctantly retired last year after 57 years of owning a barbershop. Past customers are invited to attend the reception Sunday.

The community is invited to enjoy light snacks and hear the brothers' story.