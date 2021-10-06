WCEL Obituaries For Oct. 6, 2021

Roberta (Bobby) Jean Alexander

Roberta (Bobby) Jean Alexander passed on September 9, 2021, in Raymond, Washington, at the age of 89.

She was born on April 14, 1932, in Spokane, Washington, to Wallace and Jo Volz. She attended school in Sitka, Alaska. She married Raymond Keith Thurman in 1951 and they had two children, Michael and Melodie. They moved to Prairie Grove Arkansas, in 1960. She then married Vernon Alexander on October 31, 1964, in Stilwell, Oklahoma. She and Vernon moved to Raymond in 1993. Vernon preceded her in death on April 25, 2006.

She is survived by two brothers and one sister, Dr. Wallace Volz of Anacortes, Wash., Frank Volz of Grayland, Wash., and Sandra Watson of Grayland, Wash.; two children, Melodie Thurman of Raymond, Wash., and Michael Thurman of Aberdeen, Wash.; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Bobby’s life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Aberdeen Church of Christ, 5121 Olympic Hwy. Aberdeen, Washington. Refreshments after.

Please, instead of flowers, donate to Bobby’s favorite charity: HAVA P.O Box 243 Raymond, WA 98577-0026. https://www.hava-heart.org

Dorotha Mae Beach

Dorotha Mae Beach, 96, of Greenland, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, in Fayetteville. She was born February 27, 1925, the daughter of Lee and Bessie Cheevers. She was preceded in death by her parents, toddler sister Betty Lou, toddler sister Betsy Elizabeth, brother Cecil Cheevers of Little Rock, sister Geneva McClelland and her husband R.D. McClelland of Fayetteville, sister-in-law Donna Cheevers, and her husband of 62 years Harold James Beach.

Harold and Dorotha married in 1946 and raised three sons. She is survived by their three sons: Harold Wayne and his wife Mary Katherine of Fayetteville, Terry Lee and his wife Chandra of Farmington, and Robin Michael and his wife Beckey of Fayetteville; former daughter-in-law, Layren Wallace of West Fork; a brother, Russell Cheevers of Greenland; nine grandchildren, Maridith Michelle Gebhart and her husband Barry of Fayetteville, Nicholas Wayne Beach and his wife April of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Natalie Mae Yates and her husband Casey of Fayetteville, Kellen Harwell and his wife Jennifer of Fayetteville, Alyssa Harwell of Rogers, Eddie Frazier and his wife Sarah of South Dakota, Kiehl Tazhon Frazier of West Fork, Jedidiah James Taylor Beach and his wife Miranda of Greenland, and David Michael Beach of West Fork; nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank the management and staff at Katherine’s Place in Fayetteville for their outstanding care and support during the past three years.

The funeral service was held October 5, 2021, at Moore’s Chapel with burial at Baptist Ford Cemetery under the direction of Moore’s Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in honor of Harold and Dorotha Beach can be made to the Baptist Ford Cemetery, c/o Ann Harbison, P.O. Box 18, Greenland, Ark., 72737.

Nancy Sue Allen Dodson

Nancy Sue Allen Dodson, age 90, died Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1931, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Howard and Nona Mitchell Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents, by C. Dwight Dodson, her husband of 58 years, and a daughter, Nancy Lynn Peters.

She spent her childhood in Fayetteville and graduated from Fayetteville High School at age 16 and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of science in medical technology. Nancy was a member of Central United Methodist Church, sang in the Senior Saints Choir and was a member of Asbury Sunday school class. She traveled extensively with Dwight in the United States and Canada by auto, plane or recreational vehicle. She traveled internationally to over 40 countries by plane, cruise line or charter sailboating with Dwight, family and friends. Her creativity led her to pursue needlework, knitting and playing the piano.

She is survived by two daughters, Dana Dykman and husband Tom, of Fayetteville and Lee Ann Dodson of Goshen, two sons, Allen Dodson and wife Denise, of Elkins, and Charles D. Dodson, Jr., wife Leta, of Farmington; eleven grandchildren, Erin Ritchie and husband Travis, Kim Cornett and husband Nick, Sarah Stacpoole, Daniel Stacpoole, Hannah Dodson, Stefanie Peters, Lauren Chappell and husband Austin, and Kendall Peters, Brandi and husband Brian Clevenger, Nathan Petterson, and Cody Dodson; as six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held October 5 at the Performance Center at Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1106, Fayetteville, Ark., 72702, or the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 West Mountain St., Fayetteville, Ark., 72701.

Arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home and Crematory of Fayetteville.

Sondra Louise Eubanks

Sondra Louise Eubanks, age 82, a resident of Centerton, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born August 3, 1939, in Aurora, Missouri, the daughter of Earl and Madeline (Thurman) Kessinger.

Sondra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked alongside her husband for many years, and the two were inseparable. Sondra never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew her. She had graduated from Monett High School and later married DuWaynne Eubanks on September 20, 1958. She was a member of the Adventure Christian Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother, Earl D. Kessinger, and one son-in-law, Darrell Wishon.

Survivors include two sons, Vint Eubanks of Centerton, Arkansas, Vance Eubanks and wife Lynda of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two daughters, Velda Brown and her husband Lloyd of Little Flock, Arkansas and Vondra Oberhaus and husband Kevin of Liberty Center, Ohio; one brother, J.C. Kessinger and his wife Veda of Granby, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Wishon, Shannon Wishon, Racheal Wishon, Miles Eubanks, Lyndsey Eubanks Evans, Seth Oberhaus, Melanie Oberhaus and Tracy Berry; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 before the funeral service.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Clio Cemetery in Jenkins, Missouri, with a graveside service held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Pallbearers will be Miles Eubanks, Seth Oberhaus, Jason Morehead, Ben Kruse, Geovanny Marquez, and Jeffrey Polanco.

Memorial may be made to the Rapha International at www.rapha.org.

Mary Gierman

Mary Gierman, 54, of Prairie Grove, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home.

Survivors include Nickie Gierman, Nakeya Martin, Ausha Gierman, Kohner Fenner, Lane Martin, Jaydyn Gierman, Georgia Martin, Kaydyn Walker, Aspyn Durham, Vickie Johnson, Kristi Kritz, Sonny Benninger, Brittany Benninger.

David Gerald Lint

David Gerald Lint, Jr., 54, of Westville, Okla., died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Survivors are Peggy Lint, Vanessa Finnegan, Ashley Finnegan, Destiny Lester, Trenton Finnegan, Nevaeh Finnegan, Braden Crittenden, Logan Crittenden, Xander Littrell, James Littrell, Lillie Littrell, Aubree Hornback, Waylon Hornback, Debra Riley, Kevin Lint.

Troy Plumlee

Troy Plumlee passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service was held September 30, 2021, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, Ark. Burial followed at Mossville Cemetery.

Raymond Keith Thurman

Raymond Keith Thurman, age 93, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born July 26, 1928, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Andrew Franklin and Virgie (Guinn) Thurman.

Raymond served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Prairie Grove Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two uncles, Gene and Earl Guinn.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Martha Lou Thurman; four children, Michael Thurman and his wife Julie, Melodie Thurman, Patricia Amburgey and her husband Rick, and Jerry Thurman; seven grandchildren, Chris Musteen, Nicholas Musteen, Allison Musteen, Jordan Thurman, Sierra Nunziato and her husband Vincent, Thomas Thurman and his wife Amy, and Michelle Thurman and wife Tobi; twelve great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Church of Christ in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Bethesda Cemetery. There will be no graveside services held.

Cleo Collins Thurston

Cleo Collins Thurston, age 96, of Boise, Idaho, died on September 24, 2021.

Cleo was born July 9, 1925, the third child of 12 to W.H. and Rosie (Williams) Collins in Red Star, Ark. She and Charles H. Thurston married March 12, 1949. When their first child was an infant, they moved to Washington state, where their other two children were born. They lived in Entiat, Wash., until 1988 and then moved back to Arkansas to be closer to her aging parents. Cleo’s love language was food - if she liked you, she wanted to feed you, and she loved to cook for family and friends. She loved the Lord and served faithfully at Entiat Friends Church and then at Zion Christian Union in Fayetteville. After Chuck died, she lived alone several years, and then began experiencing dementia and moved to Boise, Idaho, to live with her daughter.

Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents; and four siblings. She is survived by her children, Harrison “Harry” (Yvonne) of Prairie Grove, Ark., Lana of Boise, Idaho, and Michael of Wenatchee, Wash.; two granddaughters, Lauren and Brianna; seven brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to Entiat Friends Church, P.O. Box 516, Entiat, Wash., 98822.

Funeral services were held October 2, 2021, at Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, and burial followed at Witter Cemetery in Witter, Ark.

Lynda Mae Youngman

Lynda Mae Youngman passed away on September 26, 2021.

She was survived by Wayne Youngman; mother, Vanetta Sawyer; son, Josh Campbell; brother, Brian Gene Campbell; sister, Valarie June Coscia; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services were held September 29, 2021, at Morris Cemetery in Hindsville.