Wolves Bust Into Win Column

WEST FORK -- Lincoln didn't look like a winless team that had been shut out twice and outscored 186-61 in its first four games in spoiling West Fork's Homecoming 34-20 Friday.

The Wolves proved Friday they aren't ready to cash in their chips, twice staving off West Fork rallies.

"It got a little hairy there for a second. It was a true test to our boys' resolve. They were resilient and they didn't get rattled whenever West Fork narrowed it to a touchdown," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza.

Lincoln stuffed a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-3, causing a turnover on downs with just under eight minutes to go in the fourth. The Wolves then chewed up 3:25 while marching 62 yards in 12 plays for Caleb Matthews' clinching touchdown run from 2 yards out.

That came after Rafael Regaldo uncharacteristically lost a pair of fumbles in the rain. His teammates picked up the slack and his head coach refused to lay the blame.

"Offensively, we had the ball not bounce our way in the second half. Rafael has never fumbled to my knowledge. He fumbles two times and that's how it's going to go sometimes. That's part of the game. He's one of our biggest playmakers and it's nothing on him. I'm just proud of the way we competed," Mendoza said.

Lucas Adkins and Dakoda Christianson each sacked West Fork quarterback Ethan Howerton and Grant King recovered a West Fork fumble, allowing the Wolves to run out the clock and record their first win of the 2021 football season and even their 3A-1 Conference record at 1-1.

The Tigers cut Lincoln's lead to 27-20 going into the fourth quarter by sustaining a 57-yard march. Howerton executed a brilliant play fake to his right, then pivoted and rolled out to his left and threw to Ross Ivy for a 4-yard touchdown after Lincoln turned the ball over on downs twice in the third quarter.

The Tigers drew even at 13-13 in the second quarter on Ethan Howerton's 21-yard quarterback keeper followed by an extra-point kick.

The Wolves answered the challenge immediately.

Sophomore signal caller Drew Moore engineered a 6-play, 68-yard drive that began with his 7-yard pass to Kyler Calvin and concluded on Matthews' 10-yard carry around left end on first-and-goal. T. Vang booted the P.A.T. putting the Wolves back up by seven.

Lincoln's defense also rose equal to the task on West Fork's next series.

The Wolves forced an incompletion on first down, then Lincoln Morphis dropped a sweep for a 3-yard loss, the sort of defensive stop and wrap-up he repeated time and time again when West Fork tried to get to the edge.

"Lincoln Morphis played a great game. He was there all night. Lincoln is extremely coachable and he's just a good little football player and he did his job all night. Our linebackers played well," Mendoza said.

Morphis credited the coaching staff with preparing the defense to have a good game. He was able to read the option and made several tackles after pitches as well as stops of the quarterback.

"They made sure we knew exactly what we were doing. We made sure we got our fundamentals down so it's all down to those coaches. They told me what to read. I just had to execute and I did the best I could and it worked out well," Morphis said.

Coach J. Keith said after the game that the defensive line is not going to have much in the statistical column this week, yet played effectively, an analysis Mendoza confirmed.

"He's right, ... they did a great job of occupying West Fork's o-line so they couldn't get to our linebackers. They kept our linebackers clean and our linebackers made plays all across the board," Mendoza said.

On third-and-13 Regaldo picked off a Howerton pass and made a good return of about 20 yards to set up the offense.

Lincoln set up shop at the Tigers' 12. After a 2-yard gain on a pass and a 1-yard run the Tigers were flagged for defensive holding and the down repeated with another incomplete pass.

The down marker showed fourth down and Lincoln sent out its field goal unit. An official time-out halted play and the down was switched to third down at which point Mendoza put the offense back on the field. Moore fired a 2-yard touchdown pass to Calvin. Vang's kick restored Lincoln to a 14-point advantage of 27-13 and the defense made that hold up for the final 2:06 of the first half.

Calvin caught a slant pass and made a fantastic run of about 40 yards through the Tiger defense for Lincoln's first touchdown. A.J. Garner scored on an out route with Moore connecting with him for a 3-yard touchdown as Lincoln took an early 13-6 lead.

This week Lincoln celebrates Homecoming and plays host to Greenland. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium.