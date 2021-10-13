Sign in
Apple Pie, Anyone?

October 13, 2021 at 8:55 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Ten contestants participated in the first apple pie eating contest for the Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln. They had to keep their hands behind their backs and eat as much apple pie as possible during two minutes. Connor LaRue won the contest.

COURTESY PHOTO Conner LaRue won the Arkansas Apple Festival's first pie eating contest, held Saturday, Oct. 2, on Lincoln Square. He won $50 and a trophy.
COURTESY PHOTO Best friends Bailey Fargo and Danielle O'Shields participated in the Arkansas Apple Festival's first pie eating contest, held Saturday, Oct. 2, on Lincoln Square. The young ladies are showing what's left over of their apple pies.
