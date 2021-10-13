Covid Cases Decrease In Local Areas

FARMINGTON -- The latest weekly report from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows covid infection rates continue to decrease for residents in Lincoln, Farmington and Prairie Grove districts.

The ACHI uses a color-coded map to show infection rates over a 14-day period. Purple and red represent the highest rates of infection, 50 or more cases per 10,000 residents.

Orange is considered a medium risk, for 30-49 infections per 10,000. Yellow, light green and dark green are lower rates of infection.

The rate for residents in Lincoln School District is 10-19 infections per 10,000 people, for the 14-day period ending Oct. 4. This rate is represented by a light green color.

Lincoln's infection rate has gone from 79 cases per 10,000 residents on Sept. 6 to 12 infections per 10,000 for the 14-day period ending Oct. 4, according to the ACHI.

The infection rate in Farmington School District is 20-29 infections per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Oct. 4. This rate is represented by the color yellow.

Farmington's infection rate has gone from 83 infections for the 14-day period ending Sept. 6 to 26 infections for the 14-day period ending Oct. 4.

Prairie Grove School District has the highest infection rate of the three school districts. The rate for Prairie Grove is 30-49 cases per 10,000 residents. This rate is represented by the color orange.

Prairie Grove has gone from 121 infections per 10,000 for the 14-day period ending Sept. 6 to 47 infections per 10,000 for the 14-day period ending Oct. 4.

According to the report, 40 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 residents over the previous 14 days, as of Oct. 4.