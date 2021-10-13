Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for Oct. 13, 2021

Hugh James Winkler

Age 89, a resident of Summers, Ark., passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Summers, Ark.. He was born May 7, 1932, in Morrow, Ark., the son of Bert Eugene and Bessie Alice (Griffin) Winkler.

Hugh served in the United States Army during Korea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers Homer, Willis, Bobby, Jim, Paul and Frankie Winkler, two sisters Azalea Brodrick and Annie Winkler, one son Richard Winkler, one son-in-law Butch Tucker, one grandson, Casey Winkler and one great grandson Murdock Jenkins.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Enda Mae Fowler Winkler; one son Eddie Winkler and his wife Jennifer of Corpus Christi, Tex.; two daughters Evanna Tucker of Wichita, Kan., and Alice Hymer and her husband Mingo of Lubbock, Tex.; one brother Floyd Winkler and his wife Brenda of Siloam Springs, Ark.; 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Iris Jeanine Woodward

Age 63, a resident of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the daughter of John Odle "J.O." and Ila Jean (Smith) Beaty.

Jeanine loved to bake, spend time outdoors hunting and fishing with her husband and spending time with her three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Bill Woodward; three children Ricky and Andrea Baird of Fayetteville, John Jones of Pea Ridge, and Andrew Woodward also of Pea Ridge; two brothers William O "Bud" Beaty and Robert Lynn Beaty both of Summers; three grandchildren Chase Richard Baird, Grant Marshall Jones and Alexander Lee Jones; two cousins James Kelly Roots and wife Rochelle and Thomas Charles Roots and wife Angela.

Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

Raymond Keith Thurman

Age 93, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born July 26, 1928, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of Andrew Franklin and Virgie (Guinn) Thurman.

Raymond served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Prairie Grove Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two uncles Gene and Earl Guinn.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years Martha Lou Thurman; four children Michael Thurman and his wife Julie, Melodie Thurman, Patricia Amburgey and her husband Rick, and Jerry Thurman; seven grandchildren Chris Musteen, Nicholas Musteen, Allison Musteen, Jordan Thurman, Sierra Nunziato and her husband Vincent, Thomas Thurman and his wife Amy, and Michelle Thurman and wife Tobi; twelve great grandchildren.

The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Church of Christ in Prairie Grove, Ar. Burial will be in the Bethesda Cemetery, there was no graveside services held.

Leigh Anne Carson

Age 60, a resident of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Ark. She was born May 25, 1961 in Kansas City, Mo. the daughter of Frederick Charles and Jane Leigh (Phillips) Christenson.

Leigh was a member of the Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the PEO Chapter CQ. She was an avid camper and loved the outdoors and had been a scout mother. She was also a pianist and youth minister.

She was preceded in death by one brother Charles Michael Christenson.

Survivors include her husband Raymon "Ray" Carson; one son Raymon Joshua Carson and his wife Haley Michelle Carson of West Fork, Ark.; one daughter Crystal Leigh Bayird and her husband James Michael Bayird of Lincoln, Ark.; three grandchildren Hattie Ray Carson, Ameli Jadis Bayird and Abigail Jane Bayird; two brothers James Mark Christenson and his wife Cynthia Dawn Carson Christenson of Independence, Mo., and Timothy Frederick Christenson and his wife Kathy Christenson of Independence, Mo.; one sister-in-law Terri Beard Christenson also of Independence, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service were held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove, Ark.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to Hope Cancer Resources 5835 W Sunset Ave., Springdale, Ark. 72762.

Mary Curtis Cornett

Age 93, a resident of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born October 7, 1928, in Tampa, Fla., the daughter of Lonnie Preston and Mary (Hawkins) Letchworth.

She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Paul Cornett whom she married on November 14, 1953; her parents, two brothers Preston and Wiley Letchworth; one grandson Michael Wallen, one granddaughter Bobbi Lynn Gaches and one great granddaughter Brittney Allen.

Survivors include her son Samuel Lee Cornett and his wife Becky of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren Rick Cornett and his wife Tiffany, Amanda Myers and her husband Jason, Dennis Gaches, Danny Johnson, Donnita Acuff, and Chris Wallen; nine great grandchildren Kassi Noisewater, Shenia Tillery, Kameron Noisewater, Karson Myers, Taylor Myers, Skyler Wallen, Hunter Cornett, Julia Cornett, and Dallas Gilley; six great great grandchildren Cali, Koltyn, William, Kaspyn, Rain, and Ben; special friends Joel Siefers, Diana Parker and LaDeana Mullinix.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery, there will be no graveside service held.

