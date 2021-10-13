Lincoln Homecoming Sparkles

LINCOLN -- Lincoln welcomed football fans and alumni to the 2021 Homecoming ceremony prior to kickoff against Greenland at Wolfpack Stadium Friday.

The festivities began by recognizing all former Lincoln graduates and the 2021 Homecoming royalty were introduced.

Freshman maid Brinkley Moreton; daughter of Christina and Dax Moreton, escorted by her dad and sophomore, Drew Moore, son of Kendra and Josh Moore.

Freshman maid Addie Pershall, daughter of Gina and Casey Pershall and Jeremy Cagle, escorted by Casey Pershall and sophomore Trace Wallace, son of Jennifer Tharp and Shane Wallace.

Sophomore maid Morgan Reeves, daughter of Pamela and Christopher Reeves, escorted by her dad and sophomore Kellar Price, son of Jennifer and Clint Price.

Sophomore maid Symphony Richards, daughter of Mellanee and Dan Richards, escorted by her dad and junior Nick Moua, son of Yer and Thomas Moua.

Sophomore maid Maura Tabor, daughter of Tiffany and Josh Tabor, escorted by her dad and sophomore Gauge Davis, son of Kayla and Eric Davis.

Junior maid Kate Hager, daughter of Nicole and Tony Hager, escorted by her dad and senior Lincoln Morphis, son of Mandi Kester and Russell Morphis.

Junior maid Randi Kistler, daughter of Brian Kistler, escorted by her dad and senior Caleb Matthews, son of Brandy and Bobby Matthews.

Junior maid Tabor Lewis, daughter of Brittany Huffaker and Stewart Lewis, escorted by her dad and senior Tristan Gilbreath, son of Andrea and Donnie Gilbreath.

Junior maid Lily Riherd, daughter of Sara and Jeff Riherd, escorted by her brother, Staff Sergeant Cole Schoenfeld of the United States Air Force and junior Val Diaz, son of Deanna Morris OBrian and Daniel Diaz.

Attendants, Bexlee Price, daughter of Michele and Lance Price, and Maverick Umberson, son of Sarra and Logan Umberson. escorted by senior Dakoda Christianson. son of Deanna Morris OBrian and Kurt Christianson.

Senior maid Katie Jones, daughter of Eric Jones and Scarlett and Cheney Bowen, escorted by her brothers, seniors Blake and Brodey Bowen.

Senior maid Emily Meckley, daughter of Jennifer Pendegraft and Jason Davis, escorted by her father and senior Kyler Calvin, son of Alonna and Brandon Calvin.

Senior maid Lorinda Miller, daughter of Mary and Ed Miller, escorted by her brother, Lyndon Miller, and senior A.J. Garner, son of Mary and Anthony Garner.

Senior maid Destinee Rochier, daughter of Amanda and Jack Rochier, escorted by her brother, Dakota Robertson, and senior Rafael Regalado, son of Irma and Rafael Regalado.

Senior maid Aylissa White, daughter of Kim and Jeremy White, escorted by her uncle, Heath Jones, and senior Brennin Davis, son of Kayla and Eric Davis.

Meckley was selected as 2021 Homecoming queen and received her crown from 2020 Homecoming queen, Keara Wallace, daughter of Shane Wallace and Jennifer Tharp. She is currently a student at the University of Arkansas where she is majoring in Nursing and is working towards being an Oncology Nurse.

