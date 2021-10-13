October Is Domestic Abuse Month

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. That equates to more than 10 million women and men.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Communities and advocacy organizations across the country connect with the public and one another throughout the month to raise awareness about the signs of abuse and ways to stop it.

We want to take this time to remind you about the new laws passed this year in an effort to prevent abuse and protect victims.

Act 800 creates the Arkansas Phoenix Act of 2021, which amends the statute of limitations for offenses involving domestic violence and provides for training to be given to law enforcement officers on additional topics that arise in which domestic violence is suspected.

Act 1068 provides that a court may enter an order enjoining a party from engaging in course of control. The act defines course of control as a pattern of behavior that unreasonably interferes with the free will and personal liberty of a person.

ACT 980 creates a mechanism to protect the address information of victims of domestic violence on all voter registration materials.

Act 913 provides that if a person requests from the Department of Finance and Administration the residence address of a driver's license holder who participates in the address confidentiality program due to domestic violence, the department shall provide the information only if the person presents a current court order finding a compelling reason and the person has not been convicted of domestic violence against whom the order of protection has been entered.

No person should be subjected to the fear, shame and humiliation that an abusive relationship produces. And leaving those relationships is not easy.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, visit www.laurascard.ar.gov today to find resources near you.

-- Cecillea Pond-Mayo, Arkansas House of Representatives, chief information officer.