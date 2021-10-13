Turnovers Hurt Tigers In Loss To Saints

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Shiloh Christian (5-1, 3-0 4A-1) scored six rushing touchdowns to hand Prairie Grove (4-2, 2-1) a 42-14 conference loss on Friday at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium.

The Saints rushed for 498 yards led by Ben Baker with 199 and Eli Wisdom picking up 112 on 17 carries, but they needed a pair of lengthy drives to eat up the fourth quarter clock to put the feisty Tigers away. Wisdom's 15-yard run and sophomore Bo Williams' 56-yard score extended the Saints lead to 28 points.

"You've got to pretty much play a flawless game against them. We did not do that," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

In the first three minutes Prairie Grove halted Shiloh Christian's opening drive by intercepting a pass and taking over at their own 15-yard line.

The Tigers couldn't sustain a drive and punted pinning the Saints deep in their own territory at Shiloh's six. Baker ran the ball out to the 35 sparking an 11-play, 94-yard drive capped by Wisdom's 4-yard touchdown run that put the visitors up 7-0.

Prairie Grove fielded the ensuing kickoff and wound up with good field position at their own 37-yard line. A turnover did the Tigers in with Shiloh's Tristen Mason recovering a Tiger fumble setting up a short field from Prairie Grove's 46.

Baker's 14-yard run gave the Saints a two-score lead although the P.A.T. failed leaving the margin at 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second period Prairie Grove answered with Ethan Miller 56-yard touchdown jaunt. Paytin Higgins kicked the point-after narrowing the gap to 13-7.

The Saints put two more scores on the board in the second quarter on runs by Williams of 14 yards and Wisdom on a 6-yard carry boosting their lead to 28-7 at halftime.

Prairie Grove scored in the third quarter with Landon Semrad catching a 9-yard pass from Paytin Higgins. Higgins' kick pulled the Tigers within, 28-14, which was the score at the end of the third quarter.

This week the Tigers travel to Huntsville Friday for another 4A-1 game.

"Huntsville has improved. They're better than they've been the last couple of years," Abshier said.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 42, PRAIRIE GROVE 14

Prairie Grove^--^0^7^7^0^--^14

Shiloh Christian^--^13^15^0^14^--^42

First Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 4-yard run (Caleb Anderson kick).

Shiloh Christian -- Ben Baker 14-yard run (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 56-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick).

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 14-yard run (pass from Wisdom).

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 6-yard run (Caleb Anderson kick).

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 9-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (Paytin Higgins kick), 5:00.

Fourth Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 15-yard run (Caleb Anderson kick).

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 56-yard run (Caleb Anderson kick), 2:00.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 9-78, Colin Faulk 14-67, Rhett Marrell 5-14, Joseph Sims 1-7, Luke Vance 1-1, Cole Ashley 1-0, Paytin Higgins 2-(-30), Totals 32-137. Shiloh Christian, Ben Baker x-199, Eli Wisdom 17-112, Totals 498.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 4-10-77-1-2, Camden Patterson 0-3-0-0-0. Totals 4-13-77-1-2.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Colin Faulk 2-41, Landon Semrad 2-36.