WCEL Obituaries for Oct. 13, 2021

Leigh Anne Carson

Leigh Anne Carson, age 60, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born May 25, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Frederick Charles and Jane Leigh (Phillips) Christenson.

Leigh was a member of the Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the PEO Chapter CQ. She was an avid camper and loved the outdoors and had been a scout mother. She was also a pianist and youth minister.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Michael Christenson.

Survivors include her husband, Raymon "Ray" Carson; one son, Raymon Joshua Carson and his wife Haley Michelle Carson of West Fork, Arkansas; one daughter, Crystal Leigh Bayird and her husband James Michael Bayird of Lincoln, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Hattie Ray Carson, Ameli Jadis Bayird and Abigail Jane Bayird; two brothers, James Mark Christenson and his wife Cynthia Dawn Carson Christenson of Independence, Missouri, and Timothy Frederick Christenson and his wife Kathy Christenson of Independence, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Terri Beard Christenson also of Independence, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be made to Hope Cancer Resources 5835 W Sunset Ave., Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Mary Curtis Cornett

Mary Curtis Cornett, age 93, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born October 7, 1928, in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Lonnie Preston and Mary (Hawkins) Letchworth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Paul Cornett whom she married on November 14, 1953; her parents, two brothers, Preston and Wiley Letchworth; one grandson, Michael Wallen; one granddaughter, Bobbi Lynn Gaches and one great granddaughter, Brittney Allen.

Survivors include her son, Samuel Lee Cornett and his wife Becky of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren, Rick Cornett and his wife Tiffany, Amanda Myers and her husband Jason, Dennis Gaches, Danny Johnson, Donnita Acuff, and Chris Wallen; nine great grandchildren Kassi Noisewater, Shenia Tillery, Kameron Noisewater, Karson Myers, Taylor Myers, Skyler Wallen, Hunter Cornett, Julia Cornett, and Dallas Gilley; six great great grandchildren Cali, Koltyn, William, Kaspyn, Rain, and Ben; special friends Joel Siefers, Diana Parker and LaDeana Mullinix.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Joanne Dolan

Joanne Dolan, 94, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her home. She was born June 22, 1927, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Harold and Mildred Julia Myers Whitinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved stepfather, Earle Woodhall; her husband, Robert W. Dolan; and a brother, Donald Whitinger.

Joanne moved to northwest Arkansas in January 1971 from Fort Sill, Okla. She was a stay-at-home Army wife during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. She was a member of Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, the Strickler Quilting Group and taught special education at Springdale and Greenland schools. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Robert W. Dolan, Jr., and wife, Barbara of Prairie Grove, Michael Dolan and wife, Katherine of Cour D'Alene, Idaho, Luke Dolan and wife, Deneice of Winslow, William Dolan and wife, Christine of Fayetteville, Moira Dolan of Prairie Grove, Maeve Courtreau and partner, Richard of Elkins, Genevieve Cohn and husband, David of Bellingham, Wash., Jeanne Dolan of Hot Springs, Meaghean Vance and husband, Britt of Jenks, Okla., and Megan and Jodie Field, both of Alexandria, Virginia; 22 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to her friends and caregivers Cathy Foley and Stormy Ellison.

A memorial mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville. Inurnment will follow in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Hugh James Winkler

Hugh James Winkler, age 89, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Summers, Arkansas. He was born May 7, 1932 in Morrow, Arkansas, the son of Bert Eugene and Bessie Alice (Griffin) Winkler.

Hugh served in the United States Army during Korea.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Homer, Willis, Bobby, Jim, Paul and Frankie Winkler, two sisters, Azalea Brodrick and Annie Winkler; one son, Richard Winkler; one son-in-law, Butch Tucker; one grandson, Casey Winkler; and one great grandson, Murdock Jenkins.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Enda Mae Fowler Winkler; one son, Eddie Winkler and his wife Jennifer of Corpus Christi, Texas; two daughters, Evanna Tucker of Wichita, Kansas, and Alice Hymer and her husband Mingo of Lubbock, Texas; one brother, Floyd Winkler and his wife Brenda of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sixteen grandchildren, thirty six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Eddie Lee Woods

Eddie Lee Woods, Jr., 65, of West Fork, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Fayetteville. He was born May 30, 1956, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Eddie Lee Woods, Sr. and Nancy Daugherty. He was preceded in death by his father.

Eddie enjoyed crappie fishing, bowling, and playing softball. He was a huge Razorbacks fan and Baltimore Orioles fan (Cal Ripken, Jr). Eddie was a deacon and was very active with the West Fork Baptist Church. He worked at the University of Arkansas Facilities Management Plumbing Department, retiring after 35 years of service. Eddie was also a member of the Farmington Cardinals Class of 1974 State Football Championship Team. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Eddie was a hard worker who would help anyone in need.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Julia Owen Woods of the home; his mother, Nancy Woods of Fayetteville; a son, Adam Woods and wife Shari of Lincoln; a daughter, Amber Sisemore and husband Josh of Centerton; four brothers, Billy, Gary, and twins Darrell and Dennis Woods; two sisters, Donna Rhine and Tracy Smith; five grandchildren; Ashton, Owen, Asher, Scarlett, and Annakah, and one grandchild on the way, Audrey, due in November.

The funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 8, at the West Fork Baptist Church with pastors Heath Clower and Scott Miller officiating. Interment followed in Campbell Cemetery under the direction of Beard's Chapel.

Iris Jeanine Woodward

Iris Jeanine Woodward, age 63, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her home. She was born October 7, 1957, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of John Odle "J.O." and Ila Jean (Smith) Beaty.

Jeanine loved to bake, spend time outdoors hunting and fishing with her husband and spend time with her three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Woodward; three children, Ricky and Andrea Baird of Fayetteville, John Jones of Pea Ridge, and Andrew Woodward of Pea Ridge; two brothers, William O "Bud" Beaty and Robert Lynn Beaty, both of Summers; three grandchildren, Chase Richard Baird, Grant Marshall Jones and Alexander Lee Jones; two cousins, James Kelly Roots and wife Rochelle and Thomas Charles Roots and wife Angela.

Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

