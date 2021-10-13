What's Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

Wedington Fire Drive-Thru Dinner

Wedington Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-thru smoked chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at the station, 13496 West Highway 16 in Fayetteville. The menu will be smoked chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and cookies. Cost is $6.

FARMINGTON

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Farmington Library will sponsor its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 23 outside Farmington Public Library, 175 W. Cimarron Place. In the event of rain, the sale will be held the following Saturday, Oct. 30.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Trunk R Treat On Oct. 30

Prairie Grove Police Department will host its Trunk R Treat from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The event will be at the Borden Street entrance. Along with the police department, churches and other businesses in town are participating in the event.

Prairie Grove Cemetery Cleanup

Prairie Grove Historical Society will host a cleanup for the Prairie Grove Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. To register, email [email protected] For more information, go to the society's Facebook page.