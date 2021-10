MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Braylynn Riddle, 6, brought her pocket New Testament given to her by the Gideons in an event at the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to a volleyball match while cheering on her big sister, Skyler Riddle, a member of Farmington's junior varsity volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Print Headline: Young Volleyball Fan

