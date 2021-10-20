Comic Book Consequences

HUNTSVILLE -- Huntsville ignored a principle illustrated frequently in comic book lore -- "don't violate a mild mannered hero's peace or suffer dire consequences," and they did losing 32-6 to Prairie Grove

The Eagles should have paid more attention to Bruce Banner's warning in the 1980s television series, "The Incredible Hulk," when he tells antagonists, "Don't make me angry, you wouldn't like me when I'm angry."

Huntsville learned the hard way what happens when making Prairie Grove's easy-going defensive tackle Ryder Orr (6-2, 255) mad with Orr tuning up the Eagles' offense during the Tigers' 32-6 win Friday.

The Eagles may have as well pushed the self-destruct button and their 6-0 first quarter lead quickly evaporated.

Prairie Grove punted the first three times its offense touched the ball and the Eagles jumped ahead, enjoying a brief but rare lead.

"I didn't feel like we were mentally ready to go. Huntsville's a lot better this year than they have been and I'm not sure we understood that," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

Setting Orr off equalled shooting themselves in the foot for the Eagles, nullifying their early dominance.

"Somebody must have done something," said Abshier.

Abshier didn't pinpoint the triggering incident yet acknowledged its occurrence.

"Ryder Orr, he unloaded with some adrenaline there three plays in a row," Abshier said.

It was sort of like triggering Ben Grimm a.k.a. "The Thing," whose known to utter, "It's time for the Pile Driver, my most powerful punch" or "It's clobbering time."

Orr didn't throw any punches. He played within the rules using a "Pile Driver" of a wrestling variation by picking up an opposing ball carrier and slamming him to the ground with ferocity and his teammates were more than eager to join the fray dishing out licks of their own while holding Huntsville to 169 yards of total offense and no points after the first quarter.

Prairie Grove put 19 points on the scoreboard in a 2:08 span of the second quarter on the way to dealing Huntsville a 32-6 loss in 4A-1 football Friday at Eagle Stadium in Huntsville.

Orr and Prairie Grove's defense played an instrumental role in a 25-point second quarter explosion, erasing a 6-0 lead by Huntsville (2-5, 1-3 4A-1). Dalton Frazier stopped an Eagle run for a loss, forcing a Huntsville punt. The Tigers marched 88 yards in four plays, overcoming a punt that was downed at the Tiger 12.

Following three straight runs by Colin Faulk (11 carries, 88 yards), Prairie Grove ran Ethan Miller who raced around right end and didn't stop until he reached the end zone 65 yards later. Paytin Higgins kicked the P.A.T., pushing the Tigers into a 7-6 lead with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

Huntsville's next possession ended with a turnover on downs at their own 45, giving Prairie Grove prime field position. On first down Higgins threw deep to Conner Hubbs for a touchdown. Huntsville blocked the point-after kick but lost any momentum that might have generated when Faulk recovered an Eagle fumble.

Camden Patterson completed a second straight one-play drive by throwing to tight end Matthew Velasco (3 catches, 36 yards 2 touchdowns) for a 33-yard score. A 2-point run failed to convert yet the Tigers owned a 19-6 advantage at the 7:31 mark of the second period, adding another touchdown six seconds after a different quarterback-receiver combination hooked up for a touchdown.

After an exchange of punts the Tiger defensive unit made Huntsville's offense go in reverse. A 15-yard penalty was marked off against the Eagles who paid for the infraction in more ways than the penalty yardage.

Dalton Frazier dropped a ball carrier for a 6-yard loss then on third down Orr broke into the Eagle backfield, nearly yanking down Huntsville quarterback Amos Mayes with one hand. He didn't get a sack, but forced an incomplete pass.

With a big Tiger rush on Huntsville's punt went only 25 yards and Prairie Grove took possession at the Eagles' 38 with just under three minutes to play in the first half.

Huntsville's goal line defense stuffed a couple of running plays and Abshier called time-out with two seconds showing.

On fourth-and-one from the two Patterson passed to Velasco for a touchdown.

Ethan Miller rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (5-2, 3-1), who had 301 yards rushing and 120 yards passing.

Prairie Grove 32, Huntsville 6

Prairie Grove^--^0^25^7^0^--^32

Huntsville^--^6^0^0^0^--^6

First Quarter

Huntsville -- 4-yard run (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 65-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 9:29.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 50-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (kick blocked), 7:37.

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velacso 33-yard pass from Camden Patterson (run failed), 7:31.

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velacso 2-yard pass from Camden Patterson (pass failed), 0:00.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 67-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 4:16.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Huntsville

First downs^15^10

Total offense^421^169

Rushes-yards^40-301^38-122

Passing yards^120^47

Rush average^7.5^3.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^5-11-120-3-1^5-16-47-0-1

Punts-Avg.^4-40.0^7-31.4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 9-163, Colin Faulk 11-88, Coner Whetsell 11-37, Paytin Higgins 4-6, Joseph Sims 1-4, Rhett Marrell 1-2, Cole Ashley 2-2, Camden Patterson 1-(-1). Totals 40-301. Huntsville, Tucker Bradley 15-61, Kolton Reynolds 3-25, Phillip Toole 9-24, Amos Mayes 3-11, Dugger Tipton 5-5, Dax Wiggins 3-(-4). Totals 38-122.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 3-8-86-1-2, Camden Patterson 2-3-34-2-0. Totals 5-11-120-3-1. Huntsville, Amos Mayes 5-16-47-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Matthew Velasco 3-36, Conner Hubbs 1-50, Colin Faulk 1-34. Totals 5-120. Huntsville, Dugger Tipton 1-19, Kolton Reynolds 3-14, Dylan Sieber 1-14. Totals 5-47