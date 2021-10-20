Lincoln Drops Mask Mandate

LINCOLN -- Following actions by other school boards in the area and state, Lincoln School Board voted Monday to drop its mask mandate and make facemasks optional for students and staff.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, recommended the change. She said the school would continue to keep other protocols in place because of covid-19. She said any students and staff will be able to wear masks if they want to.

"If cases track back up again, we'll take that into consideration," Spears told board members.

Lincoln schools have not had any covid cases or had anyone in quarantine for more than three weeks, Spears said. She said she's talked to teachers and parents and everyone appears ready to drop the mask mandate.

Board President Oleta Danforth asked about children under 12 who are not old enough to get a covid vaccine.

"So we're not going to worry about elementary children?" Danforth asked.

Spears responded that she will continue to worry as superintendent but noted parents aren't sending their children wearing masks.

"I feel this is our best course of action," Spears said.