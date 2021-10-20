Police File Arson Charges Again

FARMINGTON -- For the third time in about four years, a Farmington resident has been arrested in connection with arson.

Jimmy Morell, 36, most recently was arrested in connection with arson by Farmington Police Department on Oct. 7, according to a Farmington preliminary police report.

Morell is in Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The report says Farmington officers had responded multiple times to an address on South Hunter Street on May 24 from calls made by Morell's mother, who said her son was having a manic episode and was trying to burn down the house.

According to the report, Morell had torn a hole in the floor and police found that Morell had lit a fire near the bathroom area.

The suspect told police he planned to burn down the house and cause harm to himself. Central Emergency Medical Service responded to the call and evaluated Morell. The suspect was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and then transferred to another facility for a psychological evaluation.

At the time of the investigation, Morell was not charged in this incident because he was receiving treatment.

On Oct. 7, police responded to the same address for a disturbance and found that Morell had ripped a gas heater out of the wall and was attempting to light the game coming from the wall with a portable torch. Morell's mother said his mental treatment was not working and she wanted to press charges this time.

Police placed Morell under arrest and he was taken to the detention center for further processing.

Morell also is facing felony arson charges in connection with a fire at River Dental in Farmington on Sept. 9, 2019, and with a fire at Westwood Gardens in Fayetteville on March 21, 2017.

According to court records, these cases are still open.