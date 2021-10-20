Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Charisa Butterfly, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested Oct. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ronald Hale, 31, of Summers, was cited Oct. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kary Reed, 51, of Park Hill, Okla., was cited Oct. 7 in connection with a warrant for violation of a protection order.

Amber Emerson, 21, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old boy was cited Oct. 8 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol.

Jerry Burns, 45, of Winslow, was arrested Oct. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.