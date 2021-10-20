RELIGION: We Are Created To Give To the Lord That Which Is His

1 Samuel‬ ‭1‬‬:‭27-28‬ NIV

27 I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 28 So now I give him to the Lord. For his whole life he will be given over to the Lord." And he worshiped the Lord there.

How many times have you prayed for something promising to give it back to the Lord? Well... I would have to say probably never. I may have prayed that the Lord would be the head of my children's lives, that He could use them as He may, but to give them back completely? That would be "no."

As I reread these verses, I am always amazed at Hannah's faith and commitment to the Lord.

Hannah longed for a child for many years and was ridiculed by others. Finally, when she was at Shiloh with her husband, she went to the Lord and fervently prayed. She promised that if the Lord would grant her a son, she would give him back to the Lord all the days of his life. She had desperately wanted a child and was willing to give him back to the Lord if only He would answer her prayer. Now she wasn't just promising to take him to church weekly or help him memorize scripture, she promised to give him over to the priest at the temple to raise. Her son would live in the house of the Lord and not with her.

Hannah was willing to give back what God gave her. God answered her prayer, and she kept her promise. Samuel served the Lord faithfully his whole life.

If we have children or are wanting children, sending them off somewhere is usually not part of our prayers or plan.

Praying for health, safety, wisdom, future spouses and so on is usually what we pray for our children. Praying for God to do as He will with them, use them as He desires, giving them back to the Lord to follow His plan, and not ours, is probably not something we do on a daily basis. Yet wouldn't this be the best prayer for our children, loved ones and ourselves? Wouldn't this be a testament of our faith in Christ that we give the most precious part of ourselves to the Lord on a daily basis, forgoing the plans we have for them and let God do the planning?

I have to ask myself, do I trust the Lord enough to pray Hannah's prayer?

We are created to give to the Lord that which is His, which is every part of our being including our children!

What are you asking God for when it concerns your children, future children, loved ones or even yourself? Let's have the courage and faith to pray Hannah's prayer. Start today by praying for the faith that will help you give back to the Lord that which is most precious to you, allowing Him to use them as He desires.