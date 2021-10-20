WCEL Obituaries for Oct. 20, 2021

Photo: Funk, Leach

Edgar Pierce Buckley

Edgar Pierce Buckley, 92, a resident of Gentry, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, in West Siloam, Oklahoma. He was born August 26, 1929, in Long Beach, California, the son of Leon and Lottie (Nutter) Buckley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include three sons, Ray, Mike and Stan Buckley

Kenneth Allen Funk

Kenneth Allen Funk, age 62, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born September 18, 1959, in Olathe, Kansas, the son of James and Audie (Tillery) Funk.

Kenneth worked at Tyson Foods sanitation department for 15 years. He had made numerous friends over the years at the coffee club at McDonald's in Farmington. He enjoyed traveling and particularly loved a cruise to Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rita Ritchel and Debra Moore; one special brother-in-law, Tom Bottoms.

Survivors include two sisters, Barbara Harrelson of Farmington, Arkansas, and Kim Nelson of Kansas City, Kansas; two brothers, James Funk of Farmington, Arkansas, and Dwayne McClelland of also Farmington, Arkansas, and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, October 18, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Katherine's Place for the exceptional care given to Kenneth over the past several years.

Jerry Allen Leach

Jerry Allen Leach, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Midland, Texas, on Monday, September 27, 2021, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side.

Jerry was born on October 12, 1935, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Ruth McCarty Leach and Raymond Luther Leach, of Dutch Mills, Arkansas.

Jerry often spoke of having the good fortune of growing up in the small town of Dutch Mills. He thought it was the best place in the whole world for a kid to live. He said the cornerstone of the town was the beautiful, majestic one-room Liberty Baptist Church up on top of the hill that also served as the school and community center during the week. His oldest sister, Banita, 18 years his senior, was his teacher. He had many fond memories of his school years there, saying Banita was the best teacher he ever had. Some of Jerry's favorite memories were of growing up in Dutch Mills. In addition to his school days, he shared many stories about his mother's grocery store, traveling with his dad on business trips and time spent with his sisters, Banita and Dot, all of whom he loved dearly. Much of his life's joy came from the people, relationships and history of the local community.

In 1946, the Dutch Mills School consolidated with the school in Lincoln, Arkansas, where he continued his education until graduating from high school in 1952. He started college at the University of Arkansas that fall, and later received his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1960 after serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Shannon Leach, on December 19, 1954. When he proposed to Arlene, he told her that they would have to get married during his leave between completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and reporting for duty at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. All he could tell her was that the wedding would be sometime in December. Not knowing the exact date of the wedding, Arlene proceeded to buy a wedding dress and have a cake made. There was just one problem, the only place with a cooler large enough to store the wedding cake was at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

After completing his time in the service and his education, Jerry was offered a job with Shell Chemical Company where he was employed for 30 years. Jerry's job offer came via telegram. After living on their meager Air Force salary, they laughed out loud wondering how in the world they'd ever spend $563 a week. During that time, they lived in many different locations including, Pasadena, Texas; Morristown, New Jersey; Cleveland, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Broomfield, Colorado; Houston, Texas; and Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Jerry and Arlene loved listening to live music, especially music written and sung by singer/songwriters such as Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker and Townes Van Zandt. They also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. For many years they hosted a weekly music group in their home in Houston where they enjoyed playing dulcimer and guitar with friends.

After retiring and returning to Lincoln, Arkansas, Jerry was very involved in many community projects and organizations. He was the founding board member of the Arkansas Country Doctor Museum and Historic Cane Hill. He was also a member of Kiwanis and volunteered weekly delivering Meals on Wheels and Christmas baskets. Over the years, Jerry was a member of the Dutch Mills Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Arkansas; Central United Methodist Church of Lincoln, Arkansas; and also First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, Arkansas.

After Arlene's death in 1994, Jerry married Rosalie Cox on August 10, 1996. They were married 19 years until her death on December 7, 2015. Jerry and Rosalie enjoyed cheering on the Razorbacks, walking, listening to music and traveling. While sitting outside one evening early in their marriage, a travel trailer passed their farm. Jerry told Rosalie that you'd have to be crazy to own one. The next week they had one and began traveling with friends around the country. They had many happy trips over the years.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Arlene Shannon Leach, and his wife of 19 years, Rosalie Cox Leach.

He is survived by his son, Tim Leach (Amy); grandsons, William Leach (Kim) and Patrick Leach (Courtney), and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Arlene Leach. He is also survived by Rosalie's daughters, Robin Moore (Doug), Nan Thompson (Alan), and Becky Flattery (Brian), and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind his nephews Don New (Maxine), Ron New, Glen Dixon (Jan), Hugh Dixon (Kelly), and nieces Ean Colley (Scott), Marcie Sparks, and their children and grandchildren.

The family would like to recognize Dr. Summer Merritt, Julie Rodriguez, Hospice of Midland, and his team of caregivers Martha, Amy, Jennifer, Crystal, and Lisa, for the wonderful care they provided Jerry.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 30, on the grounds of Historic Cane Hill College, 14219 College Road in Canehill, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to any of the following organizations: Historic Cane Hill, P.O. Box 83, Canehill, AR 72717; Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, P.O. Box 1004, Lincoln, AR 72744; or Dutch Mills Cemetery, P.O. Box 849, Lincoln, AR 72744.

Maybelle Marie Wise

Maybelle Marie Wise, age 77, a long-time resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born January 6, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of William Edward and Sylvia Marie (Cowan) Pace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William 'Bill" Pace.

Survivors include her husband, Delmar Wise; two daughters, Teresa Ann Swift and her husband, Lance; Vonda Lea Bach and her fiancé, Ralph Rouse; one sister, Sue Thurman and her husband, Joe; one brother, Paul Pace and his wife, Sandra; one grandchild, Gene Alexander Reed, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Luginbuel Chapel.

Burial was in the Wedington Cemetery with a graveside service.

