What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Farmington Library will sponsor its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 23 outside Farmington Public Library, 175 W. Cimarron Place. In the event of rain, the sale will be held the following Saturday, Oct. 30.

Haunted Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market will have a Hunted Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 at Creekside Park on Broyles Street. The market will include shopping, trick or treating, costume contest, face painting, games and mobile pet grooming.

LINCOLN

Trunk Or Treat

The city of Lincoln will host Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 at the community building on Lincoln Square.

City Fall Cleanup

The city of Lincoln will have its fall cleanup the week of Oct. 25-29. City residents only can bring items to the dumpsters located behind the Lincoln Fire Department. Accepted items include furniture, electronic components and appliances. Items not accepted will be batteries, tires, construction debris and hazardous waste.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Trunk R Treat On Oct. 30

Prairie Grove Police Department will host its Trunk R Treat from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The event will be at the Borden Street entrance. Along with the police department, churches and other businesses in town are participating in the event.

Prairie Grove Cemetery Cleanup

Prairie Grove Historical Society will host a cleanup for the Prairie Grove Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. To register, email [email protected] For more information, go to the society's Facebook page.