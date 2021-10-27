4-H Clubs Involved In A Wide Range of Activities

When most people hear "4-H," they immediately think of two things: agriculture and the county fair. While that isn't untrue, there is so much more to 4-H than gardens and show animals.

According to the Arkansas 4-H website (4h.uaex.edu), 4-H is the premier youth development program conducted by the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service.

Here in Washington County, we are home to one of the largest and best 4-H programs in the state.

The four H's we emphasize -- Head, Heart, Hands, and Health -- are designed to prepare young people to step up to the challenges in their communities and provide youth with the skills to lead for a lifetime. The core elements of 4-H include youth leadership, youth-adult partnerships, life skills learning, and community service.

Programs are grounded in the belief that youth learn best by doing. Members complete hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture, and citizenship in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

For more than 100 years, 4‑H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better. The mission of Arkansas 4-H is to provide opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge, develop life skills, form attitudes, and practice behavior that will enable them to become self-directing, productive, and contributing members of society.

We aim to achieve this mission through 4-H clubs, club, county and state 4-H activities, camps, competitions, and project work – just to name a few. Our county has 19 clubs that host more than 300 members, students aged 5-19, with projects that range from robotics to soil science.

Katie Teague, Washington County Extension Staff Chair who also is a 4-H parent, had this to say about 4-H: "The impact of 4-H on youth is incredible! Through club meetings, competitive events, workshops, and camps, I have witnessed so many painfully shy kids evolve into confident leaders. These hands-on experiences teach members to set goals and track their progress; become comfortable with public speaking; excel in interviews and mentor younger members."

Sure, we're big on individual development, but that's not all. Club members strive to make an impact in their areas. They desire to be involved and make changes in their communities. Setting up Little Libraries, stocking food pantries, and making dog toys from old t-shirts are just a few amazing examples of simple but mighty community service acts our club members have done.

More often than not, you will see 4-H members at major community events like Wreaths Across America and the Roll Call of Honor that takes place at the Fayetteville National Cemetery to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 4-H allows for profound impacts in the lives of members and adults.

Washington County 4-H members are amazing young people who continue to impress me. Their tenacity for helping others and becoming better individuals is commendable and admirable.

For more information about our program, please call the Washington County Extension Office at 479-444-1755.

Isaac Gauvey is 4-H county extension officer with the University of Arkansas, Washington County Cooperative Extension Service.