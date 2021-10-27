5A West Race Takes Shape

FARMINGTON -- With two weeks remaining in regular season play Farmington's chance for a conference championship diminished by absorbing its second 5A West loss, 48-6, at Greenbrier Friday.

Had the Cardinals 6-2, 3-2 5A West found a way to beat Greenbrier, something Farmington hasn't accomplished since moving up to the 5A Classification in 2014, they could have potentially finished in a three-way tie for first place in the league if Greenbrier (8-0, 5-0 5A West) could win over Faulkner County rival, Vilonia, the 5A West's other unbeaten team which handed the Cardinals the other conference loss, 57-28, on Oct. 1.

Greenbrier 48, Farmington 6

Greenbrier jumped ahead 14-0 with less than five minutes elapsed in the first quarter. The Panthers drove 57 yards in five plays after Farmington began the game with a turnover when sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage.

His counterpart, Greenbrier quarterback Cooper Wilcox, scored on a 3-yard run to cap the drive. Farmington went three-and-out on its next possession then punted. Greenbrier's second touchdown quickly followed with Elijah Weaver breaking an 81-yard run. Bradley Turnage kicked both extra-points and the Panthers were rolling.

Farmington briefly interrupted the onslaught with Caden Elsik punctuating an 8-play, 74-yard drive by carrying the ball in from two yards out. The P.A.T. kick failed, leaving the Cardinals down 14-6 at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.

Greenbrier answered immediately. Carter Mcelhany 95-yard return on the ensuing kickoff put the host team ahead 21-6.

In the second quarter Greenbrier's power back, Nick Huett, scored twice in a span of 3:26 and Turnage kicked a 31-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the first half pushing the disparity to 38-6 at the half.

Greenbrier activated the sportsmanship rule by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third when Mcelhany took a 71-yard pass reception from Wilcox to the house at the 10:44 mark.

Turnage's 26-yard field goal concluded the scoring with 8:55 to go in the third.

Pea Ridge 54, Clarksville 49

This week Farmington plays host to Pea Ridge which won its first conference game this season Friday when Will Anderson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Dixon with 49.1 seconds remaining to give first-year Blackhawks coach Brey Cook his first win as head coach with a high-scoring 54-49 victory over Clarksville.

Pea Ridge (1-7, 1-4) fell behind 41-30 late in the third quarter, but stormed back playing at home in Blackhawk Stadium. Pea Ridge scored 16 unanswered points on an Anderson 42-yard touchdown catch and Seth Foster's 7-yard touchdown carry to grab a 46-41 lead with 9:35 showing. In a seesaw game Clarksville moved back in front, 49-46, when Shane Edgmon scored on a 1-yard run with the game clock down to 5:13.

Pea Ridge's passing game flourished with Dixon completing 20-of-31 passes for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns. The wide receiver tandem of Anderson (9 catches for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Trevor Blair (6 catches for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns) helped the Blackhawks light up the scoreboard as did running back Joe Adams who gained 106 rushing yards and scored a touchdown.

Vilonia 56, Alma 20

Meanwhile Vilonia erased an early 7-0 Alma lead when the Airedales (3-5, 2-3) scored on Brilee White's 72-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game on the strength of quarterback Austin Myers' performance. Myers finished 19-of-24 passing for 432 yards and 6 touchdowns leading Vilonia to 547 yards of total offense. Myers had touchdown passes of 67 yards to Lane Hunter, 25 yards to Jamison Hinsley and 97 yards to Kannon Barlett. Alma, Farmington's opponent in week 10, got 230 passing yards and a 9-yard touchdown carry from quarterback Joe Trusty.

Harrison 42, Morrilton 7

In the league's other contest Harrison celebrated Homecoming by trouncing Morrilton, 42-7. Beck Jones scored on runs of 12, 4 and 2 yards. Morrilton (3-5, 2-3) led early 7-0 on Damarius Martin's 20-yard touchdown run, but the Goblins (5-3, 2-2) didn't allow another score and grabbed a 35-7 at halftime getting touchdown runs by Brody Gilliam and Tristian Thompson and a 12-yard scoring pass from Logan Plumlee to Dylan Block.

Greenbrier 48, Farmington 6

Farmington^--^6^0^0^0^--^6

Greenbrier^--^21^17^7^3^--^48

First Quarter

Greenbrier -- Cooper Wilcox 3-yard run (Bradley Turnage kick), 9:17.

Greenbrier -- Elijah Weaver 81-yard run (Bradley Turnage kick), 7:36.

Farmington -- Caden Elsik 2-yard run, (kick failed), 4:58.

Greenbrier -- Carter Mcelhany 95-yard kickoff return (Bradley Turnage kick), 4:45.

Second Quarter

Greenbrier -- Nick Huett 1-yard run (Bradley Turnage kick), 7:29.

Greenbrier -- Nick Huett 6-yard run (Bradley Turnage kick), 4:03.

Greenbrier -- Bradley Turnage 31-yard field goal, 0:10.

Third Quarter

Greenbrier -- Nick Huett 15-yard run (Bradley Turnage kick), 7:29.

Greenbrier -- Carter Mcelhany 71-yard pass from Cooper Wilcox (Bradley Turnage kick), 10:44.

Greenbrier -- Bradley Turnage 26-yard field goal, 8:55.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Greenbrier

Total plays^52^52

First downs^8^17

Total offense^230^481

Rushes-yards^34-153^26-234

Passing yards^77^247

Rush average^4.5^9.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^8-15-77-0-1^11-20-247-1-0

Punts-Avg.^4-43.0^0-0

Penalties-Yds^4-23^6-32

Turnovers^1^1

Fumbles lost^0^1

Third-down conversion^4-12^3-6

Fourth-down conversion^2-4^0-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Kanye Taylor 12-90, Michael DeRonda 6-32, M. Douglass 4-27, Caden Elsik 10-22, Justin Logue 1-0, Cameron Vanzant 1-(-18). Totals 34-153. Greenbrier, 26-234.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 8-15-77-0-1. Greenbrier, 11-20-247-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Lawson DeVault 2-43, Justin Logue 4-20, Peyton Funk 1-7, Kanye Taylor 1-7. Total 8-77. Greenbrier, 11-247.