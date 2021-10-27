Apples And Fall Go Together

Dried Apples: Core 1 small apple; slice into 1 /8-inch-thick rounds. Arrange on an oiled baking sheet and bake at 200 degrees F until dry but still soft, 2 to 3 hours.

Apple Popcorn Balls: Make Dried Apples (No. 1); chop enough to make 1/2 cup. Boil 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup each butter and light corn syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until a candy thermometer reaches 300 degrees F, about 8 minutes. Mix with 6 cups popcorn, 1/2 cup chopped pecans and the chopped dried apples. Transfer to a buttered pan; cool slightly, then form into balls.

Scary Apple Mouths: Quarter and core a red apple; brush with lemon juice. Cut out a wedge from the skin side of each piece so it looks like a mouth. Fill with peanut butter, then insert sliced almonds for "teeth."

Witch's Candy Apples: Melt 1 1/4 cups cherry hard candies and 1 tablespoon light corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat (the mixture will be bubbly). Insert wooden sticks into 4 apples; dip in the candy coating. Set on oiled parchment paper to harden.

Apple Cake: Whisk 1 1/4 cups flour, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon each salt, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg. Shred 1 apple and squeeze dry, then whisk with 2 eggs, 1/2 cup each vegetable oil and milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Fold into the flour mixture. Bake in a buttered 9-inch-round pan at 350 degrees F, 20 minutes; cool. Beat 8 ounces cream cheese, 1/2 stick butter, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon each lemon juice and vanilla, and a pinch of salt; spread on the cake.