Farmington Girls Push Shiloh To Five Sets

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington pushed No. 1 ranked Shiloh Christian to five sets before succumbing in the District 4A-1 semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Shiloh, which hosts the Class 4A State tournament this week, prevailed 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4 but couldn't breathe easy until pulling away in the fifth set.

Farmington coach Greg Pair noted senior outside hitter Morgan Brye got 60 swings in the match and recorded 14 kills.

Piper Robinson (6 kills) and Zoe Nix (4 kills) combined for 10 more scoring plays while opposite side hitter Lillian Braslavsky added 5 kills and libero Cailey Ramaker came away with 31 digs.

"That's a big night for us. They hit a lot of hard balls right at her and she was able to get them up," Pair said. "We finished with around 90 digs as a team. We'd like to get our hands on more balls at the net but they don't make that easy."

Shiloh won game one 25-18 but the Lady Cardinals rallied from a 19-12 deficit to win game two starting with back-to-back kills by Robinson. Brye had a kill, Ramaker served an ace and freshman Kaycee McCumber, who had 9 kills and only 2 hitting errors, pounded a point home to cap a 7-2 Farmington run.

"McCumber's not playing like a freshman. She has matured so fast," Pair said. "Zoe Nix is playing good ball. I'm proud of how hard they play."

Shiloh's Ryan Russell ended the run with a kill making the score 22-19 in favor of the Saints, but they couldn't close. Three straight kills by Zoe Nix, Piper Robinson and McCumber evened the score. Miscues by Shiloh allowed Farmington to reach game-point at 24-23 and the Lady Cardinals won 25-23 when Russell hit long.

Shiloh bounced back to take the third set 25-19 but Farmington ran its offense through Nix (dig), Remington Adams (set) and Brye (kill) to go up 17-12. It was Shiloh's turn to rally and the Lady Saints pulled within 19-17 on an Abby James kill.

Brye (dig), Adams (assist) and McCumber (kill) executed another offensive set for a 22-17 lead and Farmington went on to claim the set 25-19 forcing the tiebreaker.

"We're playing really good volleyball. Remington, she has so much heart and so much fight. Morgan Brye, she's swinging it and Cailey Ramaker she's a spider monkey. She gets balls that nobody else can get to," Pair said.

Shiloh Christian dominated the fifth set winning easily 15-4, but that didn't reflect the intensity of the match.

"They're a good team, but I feel like I've got a really good team. I hate losing but I am so proud of my girls in a fight. You get down 8-0 in a set and sometimes you roll over but we didn't' do that," Pair said. "I'll walk out more proud than ever as a coach because of how hard my girls played for me. It makes you feel really good as a coach."

In Thursday's district championship Shiloh Christian didn't have nearly as much trouble with No. 2 Harrison with the Lady Saints claiming first place in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.

The No. 4 seeded Farmington squad defeated No. 8 Prairie Grove (25-19, 25-21, 25-14) Tuesday, Oct. 19 to advance into the semifinals against Shiloh Christian at their campus in Springdale.

The loss dropped Farmington into Thursday's consolation match against Pea Ridge which lost to Harrison in the other semifinal.