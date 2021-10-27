Farmington Holds Off Fiesty Lady Tigers

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington met its chief rival, Prairie Grove, on the volleyball court for the third time this season with a state tournament berth at stake and took a hard-fought sweep in the District 4A-1 quarterfinals.

The No. 4 seeded Farmington squad defeated No. 8 Prairie Grove (25-19, 25-21, 25-14) at the Shiloh Christian campus in Springdale.

"We played Prairie Grove for a third time. [Coach] Lindsey [Biocic] brought up some freshmen and they had a new lineup. They're a scrappy bunch moving in the right direction," said Farmington coach Greg Pair whose team found themselves in a similiar situation a year ago.

Pair reminded the Lady Cardinals that in 2020 they were the lower seed taking out a higher seed going up against Berryville in the district tournament and told them they didn't want to become that team eliminated by a lower seed making a run. Prairie Grove had already knocked No. 9 Gentry (25-13, 25-7, 25-14) and No. 5 Gravette (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13) out of the tournament and Pair was wary.

"I wanted our girls to understand it was win or go home," Pair said.

Prairie Grove put forth another good effort led by freshman Emma Kate Vertz with 11 kills, 10 digs and 13 assists while junior Kenleigh Elder contributed 6 kills and 15 digs and libero Kendall Pickett chipped in 25 digs.

"They [Prairie Grove] came with a fight and fire. We just made more plays," Pair said.

Farmington held off the Lady Tigers 25-19 to take the first set, then replicated that feat by winning game two 25-21 before finishing strong to win the match with a 25-14 third set victory. The win put the Lady Cardinals into the district semfinals against tournament host, Shiloh Christian, on Wednesday, Oct. 20.