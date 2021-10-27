Former Coach Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Of Murfreesboro Students

FARMINGTON -- A former coach and teacher with the Farmington School District pleaded guilty on Oct. 18 to sexually abusing three students during his time as a coach at Murfreesboro High School.

According to Pike County Circuit Court records, Charles "Si" J. Hornbeck, 38, in a negotiated agreement, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault in the first degree, a Class A felony, and one count of sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony.

Circuit Judge Tom W. Cooper on Oct. 19 sentenced Hornbeck to 20 years in the Department of Corrections with eight years suspended on each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.

As part of the conditions for the suspended sentence, Hornbeck will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The plea agreement was reached as Hornbeck was scheduled to go to trial that day.

Jana Bradford, Pike County deputy prosecuting attorney, said the plea agreement was made after careful discussions with the victims.

"We would not have gone forward without the victims' input and support," Bradford said last week by telephone.

Hornbeck was a coach and teacher on the Murphreesboro High School campus from 2007 to 2014.

He was hired in May 2014 by the Farmington School Board and started July 28, 2014, as a Farmington teacher and coach. During his time in Farmington, Hornbeck served as an assistant football coach, then head coach for the seventh grade football team. He also was head coach for Farmington girls track and field team.

Hornback resigned from Farmington on Aug. 14, 2020, less than two weeks before a warrant was issued for his arrest on the sexual assault charges on Sept. 9, 2020.

Following Hornbeck's arrest in September 2020, Farmington school Superintendent Jon Laffoon said he was made aware of the pending charges against Hornbeck. Laffoon said then that the district had not received any information regarding similar allegations against Hornbeck while he was employed at Farmington.

Hornbeck pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges at the Pike County Courthouse on Sept. 11, 2020. He was released on a $75,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Child Abuse Hotline faxed a report on Aug. 22, 2019, to the Pike County Sheriff's Office regarding the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl who was a student at Murphreesboro High School.

The warrant said there were incidents in which Hornbeck engaged in "deviate sexual activity" with three female students when he was a coach at the high school, which is part of the South Pike County School District.

The girls ranged in age from 15 to 18 at the time and the affidavit said the incidents took place over a four-year span between 2009 and 2014. The victims said the sexual abuse took place at the school's fieldhouse, the coach's residence and his parent's home.

As part of the plea agreement, the three victims gave impact statements as they stood before Hornbeck in court Monday. Bradford on Thursday said the victims wanted to face Hornbeck and each read a statement written out on their cell phones.

The Nashville News-Leader reported the following about Monday's court proceedings in its Wednesday edition:

"The victims all stated they felt they needed to keep their secret to themselves and that they hoped stepping forward will keep Hornbeck from abusing more victims. They all said they had lived with guilt and shame for many years.

"Tears streaked down Hornbeck's face and he nodded in agreement when the first impact statement was delivered. The victim said she found 'clear direction' from the Bible, particularly Ephesians 5:11: 'Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.' She also said she forgave her former coach for his crimes."

According to the newspaper's account, the victims said they were unaware they were "being groomed and manipulated" by Hornbeck. One victim met Hornbeck as a fourth-grader and she considered him a "figure of trust."

In court this victim said, "Growing up with you as a figure in my life for the next eight years, I was not able to see the grooming and manipulation that was happening to me. But I grew into a strong, educated woman and realized the mental, emotional and sexual abuse you put me through. For years, I dealt with confusion, guilt and shame that was not mine to carry. It was yours."

Another victim said she was proud to play a part in "ending your long streak of using and abusing young girls."

Hornbeck's attorney delivered a statement on behalf of Hornbeck because he was unable to speak, according to the account. Pickett said that Hornbeck was sorry for "letting you down" and that he accepted responsibility for his crimes.

Following his guilty pleas, Hornbeck was escorted from the courtroom to await his transfer to the state prison system.

"The prosecuting attorney's office is so proud of these ladies in this case for having the courage to come forward against their former coach," Bradford said, according to the News-Leader. "They are the true heroes. Through their bravery, they prevented him from being able to groom and prey on future young athletes and students that he might have taught or coached."

Bradford, who has been working on the case for more than a year, last week said the first victim decided to come forward because she believed Hornbeck was probably grooming other girls.

"And then it snowballed," Bradford said. "I don't even know that the other girls knew what was going on with each other."

Editor's Note: John Balch with the Nashville News-Leader reported on Monday's court proceedings for his publication.