Lady Cardinals Bump Pea Ridge For Third

SPRINGDALE -- Pea Ridge finished a rung above Farmington in the regular season 4A-1 Conference standings but the Lady Cardinals took care of that disparity in Thursday's district consolation match.

Farmington which finished fourth at 11-5 one notch below Pea Ridge which went 12-3 upended the Lady Blackhawks (25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19) to take third place in the District 4A-1 tournament on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.

Pea Ridge beat Berryville, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13, earlier to advance into a semifinal match which the Lady Blackhawks lost to No. 2 seed Harrison (25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16).

The 2021 district tournament featured the first time the entire 4A-1 assembled as a league to compete in a single facility since Prairie Grove hosted the 2020 district basketball tournaments in February of last year, something Prairie Grove athletic director Dave Torres confirmed while watching the Lady Tigers compete on Monday, Oct. 18.

Farmington held off Prairie Grove 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 then lost a five-set semifinal match to No. 1 ranked Shiloh Christian, (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4) to reach the consolation match.

Prairie Grove took out both No. 9 seed Gentry (25-13, 25-7, 25-14) and No. 5 Gravette (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13) by pulling off a dramatic comeback in the fifth set.

Assistant coach Tommy Roy marked the Lady Tigers improvement.

"They [Gravette] beat us six sets to zero during the regular season. Coach [Lindsey] Biocic has t his program headed in the right direction," Roy said.

Berryville coach Kristin Whetham was happy to be back in action along with the rest of the conference after covid restrictions caused 4A-1 volleyball in 2020 as well as baseball and softball tournaments to be structured differently for spring 2021.

"It feels great. I love the atmosphere. We struggled through the season harder than we normally do," Whetham said.

Whetham felt like the Lady Bobcats were starting to put the pieces together when it mattered most as No. 7 Berryville got past No. 6 Huntsville (25-23, 17-25, 25-12, 25-13) on Monday, Oct. 18.

Huntsville coach Kasey Gosvener was in only her second year of coaching and had yet to experience full fledged district tournament, but she, too, enjoyed the competitive environment.

"It's sad that we're out, but we've got a lot of good teams. It takes consistency and we didn't have that tonight," Gosvener said. "It takes everything you have in this conference. It was a battle."

The Lady Eagles split several meetings with league opponents and doubled their wins from 2020 and finished as a higher seed. Gosvener said she was happy with that improvement.

Against Farmington the Lady Blackhawks were led by Lauren Wright with 13 kills, Sydney Spears with 12 kills and 4 blocks, Leah Telgemeier with 6 kills, Kasey Goldberg with 10 kills, and Kayleigh Mathis with a kill and 4 blocks.

Farmington countered that varied attack with a solid team effort of its own. Senior outside hitter Morgan Brye pounded 18 kills with Zoe Nix also in double digits with 10 kills and freshman Kaycee McCumber notching 6 kills. Junior Piper Robinson had 7 kills.

"We got down in the second set 14-2. Their outside hitter got going. We fought back and ended up losing it," said Farmington coach Greg Pair.

After splitting the first two sets, 25-19 and 20-25. The Lady Cardinals extracted a tough 26-24 victory in the third set to put Pea Ridge on the brink of elimination, then finished off the Lady Blackhawks, 25-19.

"In the third set it was close. We just made more plays than them. Morgan did really well in serve-receive and our libero, Cailey Ramaker, does a very good job. She had 21 digs," Pair said.

Senior setter Remington Adams finished with 34 assists and 20 digs, something Pair wanted to avoid but it couldn't be helped with the way Pea Ridge was hitting.

"That's a very big night for a setter," Pair said while noting Brye had 18 digs and Nix 16.

"It really takes a team effort especially against a good team like Pea Ridge. That's what it takes," Pair said.

Pea Ridge finished fourth and also qualified for the state tourney which was to start Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Shiloh Christian in Springdale against perennial state volleyball power Valley View at noon.

Meanwhile Farmington's first-round opponent was Brookland. The match was scheduled for a 2 p.m. start on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Pair scouted Brookland by looking at video clips. The Lady Bearcats have a strong outside hitter whom he said Farmington must find a way to shut down a little bit and a pair of tall middles plus a 6-feet-tall freshman setter.

"We're going to do the best we can do to make her a little bit uncomfortable by hitting the ball right at her and maybe taking her out of it as much as we can," Pair said. "It looks like they will serve the ball pretty good. They're a No. 2 seed out of the Northeast and we're a No. 3 seed so it should be a good battle."

Tournament matches will be held at the Springdale Parks & Recreation building on the far east of the Shiloh Christian campus.

Final 4A-1

Volleyball standings