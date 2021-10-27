Lady Tigers Stun Gravette In Fifth Set

SPRINGDALE -- Prairie Grove overcame a 6-0 deficit while inching closer at 9-5 and 11-9 before stunning Gravette 15-13 in the fifth set to advance in District 4A-1 volleyball Monday, Oct. 18.

In a seeding upset the No. 8 Lady Tigers knocked off No. 5 Gravette (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13) in a marathon match lasting 2.5 hours in the district quarterfinals.

The match, played on the campus of Shiloh Christian High School at Springdale on Monday, Oct. 18, went back and forth with neither team able to win consecutive sets.

Gravette appeared poised to break that trend in the fifth set, jumping out to a 6-0 lead that featured a pair of kills by Jayden Reams before Prairie Grove used a 9-4 run to close within 11-9 when they ran the offense through freshman Emma Kate Vertz who delivered a kill.

Reams put the Lady Lions within two points of clinching a win. Her kill made it 13-11. Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic called time-out and the Lady Tigers regrouped.

A Gravette hitting error coupled with senior Hadyn Vertz, the older sister of Emma Kate, recording a block-kill evened the score at 13-all. Emma Kate Vertz caught Gravette off guard by playing the ball over on the first hit, putting Prairie Grove at match-point leading 14-13. The intense match ended with Gravette hitting the ball into the net.

Coaches from both teams endured an emotional roller coaster experience throughout the match.

"I'm proud, that's the word I keep thinking over and over. They were behind so many times and they never quit. They believed in each other. They showed grit and they showed fight," Biocic said.

In the midst of disappointment Gravette coach Britney Davis was pleased with development she saw through the year.

"We had a really good season. We've really grown our program this year. It didn't show tonight," said Gravette coach Britney Davis.

Prairie Grove jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match. The Lady Tigers overcame an early 5-2 deficit by fashioning a 12-3 run that put them in the driver's seat with a 19-10 lead. Emma Kate Vertz had a kill and a pair of aces late in that run.

Davis noted the Lady Lions struggled to get in sync with various lineups due to a lot of injuries the last three weeks and were missing freshman Drew Madison for the district tournament.

Gravette attempted to get in back in the set after falling behind 24-14. The Lady Lions scored six unanswered points before a net violation did them in and Prairie Grove claimed game one, 25-20.

Gravette won the second set 25-20 using a 5-1 run to break away from a 17-17 tie with Reams recording two kills.

Like the first two sets, the final points of game three were hotly contested, but once again the Lady Lions allowed Prairie Grove to reach game-point leading 24-18 on freshman Ashton Burton's kill. Gravette scored the next four points but Prairie Grove finished with Pickett (dig), Ash Lynn (set) and Hayden Vertz (kill) working the offense for a 25-22 win.

Gravette forced game five by winning the fourth set, 25-23. Once again the Lady Lions finished strong after playing to a 17-17 tie. Reams and right side hitter Keeley Elsea brought the Lady Lions to game-point with consecutive kills and they won when Prairie Grove couldn't get a third hit on the ball to play it over the net.

The tournament marked the first time the entire 4A-1 had gathered at a single facility to compete since Prairie Grove hosted the district basketball tournament in February of 2020.

"It finally feels like a normal volleyball year. I'm grateful to the Triple A and to our conference for allowing us to play a normal volleyball season," Davis said.

Biocic hailed the play of several contributors, Kenleigh Elder (9 kills, 14 digs), Burton (8 kills, 5 blocks), Tag (5 aces, 11 assists), and Pickett with 42 assists.

"Emma Kate Vertz had a triple double -- 16 assists, 14 kills, 14 digs and 6 aces," Biocic said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove head coach Lindsey Biocic and assistant Tommy Roy review the game plan during a break in the action in the Lady Tigers' thrilling come-from-behind win over Gravette at the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament at Springdale on Monday, Oct. 18.