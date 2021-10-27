Master Gardeners Plant Areas For Butterflies, Monarchs

CANE HILL -- The Master Gardeners of Washington County recently partnered with Historic Cane Hill, Inc., to plant several native flower beds that also will be part of a major outdoor exhibition to open in Cane Hill in March 2022.

Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture for Historic Cane Hill, said about 180 native plants will be in the flower beds. Just south of the beds, Historic Cane Hill also is planting a wildflower meadow for visitors to enjoy. The meadow is expected to be in full bloom by early spring 2022.

McElroy said the beds and wildflower meadow are near the community's large Burr Oak tree, just south of the Historic Cane Hill College building.

"This area was a jungle in here," McElroy said, gesturing to the beds where the master gardeners were figuring out where to plant some of the shrubs. "It had not been touched in five years."

He said workers cleared out the areas, saving what they could, and then the land was prepared for planting with people pulling out all the weeds, tilling the soil and placing down tarps to help with weed control. Workers found and saved many bulbs as they excavated the ground.

Susan Young, who is a member of the master gardeners and also a member of Historic Cane Hill Board of Directors, said she is excited about the project.

"What makes me joyful about this is that we're getting community involvement," Young said. "This helps educate others about the work and the importance of Historic Cane Hill."

Another master gardener, Kathryn Burkhead of Springdale, said she was glad the volunteer organization could participate with Historic Cane Hill.

"What a marvelous opportunity," Burkhead said. "We're playing a role in something that's significant for the value of Cane Hill."

McElroy said almost all the plants are native flowering shrubs to attract monarchs and butterflies. The flower beds and the wildflower meadow will be permanent for Historic Cane Hill but also will be used as one of 15 outdoor exhibits for "Habitat," a major exhibition coming from The Smithsonian Gardens.

Most of the exhibits for "Habitat" will be along the trail system in Cane Hill, with two exhibits set up in The Gallery at Historic Cane Hill. The Gallery also will have a virtual reality station for visitors who are not able to walk on the trails and photos for people to view.

McElroy has been working on the exhibition for almost a year. It's a traveling exhibition that is more of a "build it yourself," he said.

"A lot of what we're building are our original designs," McElroy said. "We get a lot of latitude on how we want to put it together."

As part of the project, Historic Cane Hill is commissioning three original sculptures.

According to the Smithsonian Garden's website, Habitat is an exhibition exploring one big idea: "Protecting habitats protects life."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kathryn Burkhead of Springdale, left, and Betty Nichols of Goshen discuss the location of shrubs to be planted in a new native-plant garden in Cane Hill. Both a members of the Master Gardeners of Washington County.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of the Master Gardeners of Washington County recently partnered with Historic Cane Hill on a project to install several native-plant gardens in the community.