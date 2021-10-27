Parent Addresses School Board About Covid Quarantines

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dr. Chris Akey, a Prairie Grove parent, addressed school board members last week, saying he was representing a lot of parents, teachers, healthcare workers, administrators, city employees and others who wanted to find ways to keep students in school and not have to quarantine because of a close contact with covid-19.

"We all want to be a part of the solution to keeping our kids in school," said Akey, who was given five minutes to speak to the board at the beginning of the Oct. 19 meeting.

Akey said he became frustrated after his son and daughter were quarantined again and spoke with other parents and teachers who had the same frustrations that their children were having to quarantine or be in isolation because of a close contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19.

"Keep in mind that my kids have not had one symptom since this all began," he said. "There are many parents here that can say the same thing about their kids, quarantined/isolated several times and no symptoms, no sickness, no illness."

Akey pointed out that parents know to keep their kids home if they have covid symptoms.

"Never has anyone ever been told to stay home when feeling and functioning well, yet the CDC guidelines being used in our school cannot even give clear and concise advice as they contradict themselves on their own website," he said.

Children need to be in school for academic, social and mental health reasons, said Akey, who is a chiropractor and owns Life Family Chiropractic in Farmington.

Akey was not able to finish reading his address within the five-minute limit but provided a copy so board members would be able to read the rest of it at a later time.

He offered several solutions to help keep kids in school.

For one, Akey said the school is discriminating against those who have not had the covid vaccine. He pointed out that a child who has had the covid vaccination does not have to quarantine, yet that child still can contract covid and spread it to others.

He recommended honoring those students who have natural immunity because they've had covid. The student could obtain an antibody test and keep it on file with the school, he said.

Akey suggested the school participate in the "Test to Stay" pilot program, which allows students to stay at school after a close contact as long as they test negative and wear a facemask to school.

Another idea, Akey said is to allow a student with a close contact to wear a mask at school for seven days.

"God made an awesome body with an immune system that is made to protect us, either innately and or adaptive, Our bodies are fighting wars all the time to keep us healthy. Even before covid, we were all together in school, games, family gatherings sharing the same air and space as we do now."

Quoting from the Arkansas Department of Health website, Akey said of the 96,677 covid cases for children 0-18 years of age last year, 897 or .009% were hospitalized. Of those, 115 or .12 were admitted to the intensive care unit and three children or .02% have died.

The rate of infection for residents in Prairie Grove School District is about 32 cases per 10,000, Akey said, according to the health department.

"My point is that the real data, the real numbers do not support the need to keep kids out of school where they need to be," Akey said.