Personalize Any Space With Custom-Designed Wallpaper

In case you missed it, wallpaper has made a comeback in the interior design world. This is for good reason. Today, there are literally millions of designs from which to choose. Not only that, new types of wallpaper can make application and removal easier than ever.

Need a little inspiration? The world's largest custom, print-on-demand fabric, wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace, Spoonflower, recently challenged home decorating bloggers to "facelift" a small space using wallpaper. Having successfully completed their updates, these DIY-ers are sharing tips and insights for enhancing your own spaces:

• Create a focal point. Bethany Sy, the blogger behind Reality Day Dream, who enhanced the wall behind her mantel with wallpaper says, "A little color and pattern can create the perfect focal point in any room."

• Think beyond walls: With a little creativity, wallpaper doesn't just have to be for walls, you can use it to update furniture too. Take a cue from Victoria Ford, the Prepford Wife blogger who recently refreshed an old dresser with the Bee Life Toile wallpaper designed by independent artist, Lucinda Wei. "This dresser has lived many lives in our homes and it was time for it to get a little update with a design that was irresistible and perfectly on brand," says Ford.

• Complement your current style: As Ashley Dusing of Our 1917 Farmhouse notes, wallpaper can be paired with any room's current design elements to enhance its overall style. "We selected a wallpaper with a vintage style to complement our mid-century bedroom decor and offer a bold pop of color. It was everything this bedroom (turned office space) needed."

• Consider your needs: Before selecting wallpaper, think about your home decorating habits. For example, Spoonflower offers three wallpaper options: Prepasted Removable Smooth wallpaper, Peel and Stick Removable wallpaper and Non-Pasted Traditional Pebble wallpaper. If you love to mix things up every year or every season, Charlotte Smith of At Charlotte's House says peel and stick is the way to go. She recently wallpapered the fireplace surround in her family room but already has sights on the future. "I used removable peel and stick wallpaper so I can easily change things up in a year or two if I want a different vibe."

When redesigning your space with wallpaper, consider shopping with a company that supports independent artists. With over one million unique designs available and the ability to upload your own design, you can easily use wallpaper to create your own signature style at home.

Whether you wallpaper an entire room, create an accent wall or revamp a piece of furniture, adding style and personality to your interior spaces can be easy with this impactful DIY project.

