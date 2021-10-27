Prairie Grove Begins Tourney By Ousting Lady Pioneers

SPRINGDALE -- Prairie Grove never let Gentry get going while sweeping the Lady Pioneers (25-13, 25-7, 25-14) in three sets to advance in District 4A-1 volleyball Monday, Oct. 18.

The No. 8 Lady Tigers eliminated No. 9 Gentry in a loser-out match played on the campus of Shiloh Christian High School at Springdale which hosted the 4A-1 District volleyball tournament.

Prairie Grove won the first set 25-13 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match. Points were hard to come by for the Lady Pioneers in game two. Working with a new lineup featuring freshmen Ashton Burton and Emma Kate Vertz Prairie Grove jumped out to a 15-3 lead.

"We're playing with a brand new lineup we haven't used all season," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

Emma Kate Vertz, younger sister of senior Hayden Vertz, served an ace as did libero Kendall Pickett. Burton recorded a back-to-back block-kills and junior Kenleigh Elder added a pair of kills in the run.

Gentry scored consecutive points on Lady Tiger errors before Prairie Grove got another run going. Taci Vickery pounded a kill from the right hitter position and sophomore Reese Powell added an ace as the lead climbed to 18-5.

Sophomore Savannah Smith started the final cruise for the Lady Tigers with a kill and Emma Kate Vertz finished the set with a kill. Prairie Grove won 25-7 to put the Lady Pioneers on the brink of elimination trailing two games to none.

"Offensively, it was definitely not our best night. We've been making a lot of progress throughout the season. We really didn't see that progress tonight," said Gentry coach Erica Jones. "On the plus side we have a lot of new girls and we got to play them."

Gentry junior Madison Voyles gave Gentry an early 2-1 lead in the third set by playing the ball back over on the first hit for a kill but Prairie Grove scored the next eight points establishing a 9-2 lead.

Kaylee Wilson served back-to-back aces and Elder added a block and a kill.

Gentry closed within 11-8 taking advantage of Prairie Grove errors, but the Lady Tigers pulled away. Smith scored on a block-kill followed by a block. Ash Lynn Tag, a third freshman moved for up district, contributed consecutive aces as the Lady Tiger lead increased to 18-10.

Prairie Grove found its rhythm. Burton (dig), Taylor Pierce (set) and Emma Kay Vertz (kill) worked the offense. Next Pickett sent a pair of aces over the net, then Elder and Pierce combined for another kill. Elder had the dig and kill sandwiched around Pierce's assist bringing the Lady Tigers to match-point at 24-14. Pickett's ace gave Prairie Grove a 25-14 victory in the third set and sweep of the match.

"We're gaining confidence and the freshmen have given us a breath of fresh air. Offensively, we've hit better in the last two matches than we have all season," Biocic said.

Elder led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills while Burton chipped in 10. Pickett finished with 6 aces and Emma Kate Vertz racked up 26 assists.

The win advanced Prairie Grove into a match against No. 5 seed Gravette.