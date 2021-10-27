Prairie Grove Drops Pioneers Into Third Place

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (6-2, 4-1 4A-1) emerged from Friday's showdown with Gentry (6-2, 3-2 4A-1) in a tie with Elkins (6-1, 4-1 4A-1) for second place among 4A-1 football standings by virtue of a 49-21 victory.

There was a lot on the line with both teams having sustained losses to defending Class 4A State champion Shiloh Christian, which appears poised to run the table in the conference, and neither having yet played Elkins, which absorbed its first conference loss 50-0 at the hands of the Saints in another 4A-1 game Friday.

Both teams made dramatic entrances in separate pregame rituals. Prairie Grove started from within its inflatable Tiger football helmet and ran through a spirit line while Gentry smashed through a banner depicting its mascot, an American frontiersman wearing a coonskin cap, held by its cheerleaders.

Gentry returned 18-of-22 starters coming into this season and the Pioneers held hopes they could compete with Prairie Grove. The Pioneer defense begrudgingly gave ground, forcing Prairie Grove into a 14-play, 76-yard march but score the Tigers did on their first possession with junior quarterback Paytin Higgins running in from the one. He kicked the P.A.T. as Prairie Grove established an early 7-0 lead they would not relinquish.

"There was some hard-earned yardage made. Their defensive line is good, their scheme is good. We put it together on some drives but then our defense really played efficiently in that first half," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

The first series on defense also set the tone with Prairie Grove junior defensive lineman Matthew Velasco sacking Gentry quarterback Chris Bell on the Pioneers' first play from scrimmage, putting Gentry's offense behind the sticks with a 9-yard loss which led to a punt.

The Tigers led 7-0 after the first period.

Despite giving up a short field after the punt, Gentry's defense held, forcing Prairie Grove into a field goal attempt on the 10th play of a 28-yard drive that included one fourth down conversion. Higgins' kick was no good from 42 yards out and the Pioneers tried to get their offense going.

A personal foul against the Tigers awarded Gentry one first down, but the Pioneers had trouble on their second series of the drive. Velasco penetrated, hitting Bell and holding him to a yard which brought up fourth-and-5 from the Tiger 39 where Velasco and Ryder Orr stopped Pioneer running back William Pyburn causing a turnover on downs.

This time the Tigers set up an explosive play with a pass to speedy wingback Ethan Miller who raced 63 yards for a touchdown.

A bobbled lateral that had to be recovered hampered Gentry's next series and they again punted.

Gentry's defense once more proved stubborn but Prairie Grove's offensive unit displayed a patience and consistency they hadn't shown all year long at an optimal juncture. The Tigers methodically traversed 64 yards in 11 plays capped by fullback Rhett Marrell's 5-yard run that extended Prairie Grove's lead to 21-0 at the half.

Zachary Gunneman attempted to reverse the field and lost six yards, putting the Pioneer offense in a hole they couldn't overcome, and Gentry punted away the opening possession of the second half.

Prairie Grove made them pay, taking advantage of prime field position which began in Pioneer territory at the 44 and concluded with Colin Faulk's 23-yard touchdown run. Now the Tigers were up 28-0 and they sensed an opportunity to put the game away.

That chance came courtesy of another botched Gentry play with Pioneer guard Lucas Guinn recovering a fumbled snap when the Pioneers went for it on fourth-and-10 from the Prairie Grove 47. The turnover on downs postured the Tigers for a 6-play scoring drive that covered 51 yards.

Prairie Grove quarterback Camden Patterson polished off the foray by completing consecutive passes to senior wide receiver Landon Semrad for 38 yards and 2-yard touchdown toss to Velasco coming out of the tight end spot. Higgins' boot was true on the point after, activating a running clock with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter.

From that point on Gentry's offense began to execute, looking more like a team that began the season 6-0. The Pioneers scored twice in the last 3:48 of the quarter beginning with Ty Hays' 57-yard jaunt down the left sideline and capped with Bell's touchdown pass to Hays to overcome third-and-19 on the last play of the third.

Prairie Grove took a 35-14 lead into the fourth and the teams traded touchdowns.

Semrad recovered Gentry's onside kick and Miller scored on a 16-yard carry at the 7:14 mark.

Gentry answered on the next play from scrimmage with Pyburn ripping off an 80-yard run for a touchdown. Diego Saldana kicked the extra-point making the score 42-21.

Prairie Grove added a final touchdown when Faulk broke a 70-yard run to the house with 4:20 left and the Tigers went on to secure a 49-21 win.

"It was kind of an ugly, scrummy game, didn't look too good, but I'm just happy that we've got kids that enjoy the game [and make] selfless sacrifices enough to go out there and keep playing. It was a lot of fun, a good time," Abshier said.

This week the Tigers travel to Berryville while Gentry is also on the road at Elkins. Both kickoffs are tabbed for 7 p.m.

Prairie Grove 49, Gentry 21

Prairie Grove^--^7^14^14^14^--^49

Gentry^--^0^0^14^7^--^21

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Paytin Higgins 1-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 5:24.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 63-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (Paytin Higgins kick), 5:58.

Prairie Grove -- Rhett Marrell 5-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:37.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 23-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:41.

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velacso 2-yard pass from Camden Patterson (run failed), 4:16.

Gentry -- Ty Hays 57-yard run (Diego Saldana kick), 3:48.

Gentry -- Ty Hays 24-yard pass from Chris Bell (Diego Saldana kick), 0:00.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 16-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:14.

Gentry -- William Pyburn 80-yard run (Diego Saldana kick), 6:24.

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 70-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 4:20.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Gentry

First downs^23^11

Total offense^473^311

Rushes-yards^39-300^25-209

Passing yards^173^102

Rush average^7.7^8.4

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-11-173-2-0^7-11-102-1-0

Punts-Avg.^0-0^3-27.0

Penalties-Yds^5-55^6-62

Turnovers^1^3

Fumbles-lost^3-0^4-3

Third-down conversion^4-8^2-7

Fourth-down conversion^3-3^0-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Colin Faulk 12-53, Ethan Miller 11-80, Rhett Marrell 8-39, Paytin Higgins 5-23, Luke Bannon 1-3, Camden Patterson 2-2. Totals 39-300. Gentry, William Pyburn 4-88, Ty Hays 4-67, Chris Bell 8-29, Zachary Gunneman 7-25, Lucas Miller 1-2, Lucas Guinn 1-(-2). Totals 25-209.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 5-6-122-1-0, Camden Patterson 4-6-51-1-0. Totals 9-11-173-2-0. Gentry, Chris Bell 6-9-58-1-0, Ty Hays 1-2-44-0-0. Totals 7-11-102-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 4-86, Ethan Miller 2-69, Matthew Velasco 2-7, Colin Faulk 1-11. Totals 9-173. Gentry, Jonathan Corter 2-57, Ty Hays 2-23, Zachary Gunneman 2-5, Garrison Jackson 1-19. Totals 7-102.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior quarterback Paytin Higgins looks to pass as halfback Colin Faulk floats out into the right flat after taking a two-step drop near the line-of-scrimmage. The Tigers (6-2, 4-1 4A-1) defeated Gentry, 49-21, on Friday to move into a tie for second place in the league.