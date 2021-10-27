Prairie Grove Schools to follow new quarantine guidelines

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove schools will follow new guidelines for covid-19 quarantines, as outlined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his weekly news conference Ict, 19.

Superintendent Reba Holmes sent out a letter to faculty, students and parents about the changes.

Hutchinson announced that the contact tracing would be decreased from 6 feet to 3 feet when determining if a student is a close contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19.

Prairie Grove schools began using the three-foot threshold for contact tracing the next day, on Oct. 20.

"Our concern has been we want all kids in school and what can we do about quarantines," Holmes said last week. She said she hopes using three feet as the guideline for determining close contacts will significantly decrease those students who have to quarantine and stay home.

Prairie Grove will continue with the 10- and 14-day quarantines for now, Holmes said, because Prairie Grove's infection rate is in the orange stage, according to a color-coded map that shows the infection rate for school districts in the state. Orange means the school has 30-49 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period.

This rate is the highest for Washington and Benton counties, she said.

Students who have to quarantine because of a close contact to someone who has tested positive for covid-19 can come back to school after 10 days if they do not have any symptoms or come back after 14 days if they develop symptoms.

Holmes said the district will consider moving to a seven-day quarantine when the district's infection rate goes down. This allows students to return on the eighth day as long as they test negative on the fifth day and do not have any symptoms.

For now, Prairie Grove will not participate in the Test-To-Stay program, which allows students with a close contact to remain at school as long as they test negative for covid-19 and wear a face mask at school.

The requirements for this program would be difficult to monitor and implement, Holmes told parents and faculty.

The program requires daily testing or three times per week. Students would have to wear a mask for 14 days and it only applies to those who come into contact with covid-19 at school. In addition, those students or staff participating must consent to remain quarantined when they are not at school.

Holmes pointed out three schools are participating in the Test-to-Stay pilot program and data has not been released yet for those pilot schools.

"We are not the only school in our area that is being cautious with the decision to join; we are still trying to get answers to decide if we would like to participate in the future," she said.