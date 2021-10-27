School Board Holds Discipline Hearings

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board has held three special meetings since school started for five closed hearings related to student discipline cases.

For the Sept. 20 special meeting, the board had two hearings, one for a junior high student and the other for a high school student.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon recommended the Second Chance program for each student, as long as each student completed all steps necessary for the program. If the student or family failed to participate successfully, then the student would be expelled.

In each case, the board voted to allow the students to participate in the program, according to minutes from the meeting.

For the Oct. 4 special meeting, the board held two hearings, one for a junior high school and one for a high school student.

According to meeting minutes, the board approved Laffoon's recommendation to allow the junior high student to enter the Second Chance program. The board voted to expel the high school student for the remainder of the semester.

For the Oct. 18 special meeting, the board voted to expel a junior high student for the remainder of the semester, according to minutes from the meeting.