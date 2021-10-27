Washington County 4-H Clubs

Washington County has multiple 4-H clubs for children and teenagers who are interested in becoming involved.

The purpose of 4-H is to give youth, ages 5 to 19, an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhanced leadership skills and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Participation in 4-H clubs gives young people an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

The following is a list of the 4-H clubs in western Washington County and where they meet. For more information about a club, call the Washington County Extension Service, 479-444-1755.

• Brush Creek, Brush Creek Baptist.

• Cove Creek Clever Clovers, Cove Creek Church.

• Elkins, Elkins Community Center.

• Garden Explorers SPIN Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• Goin' Showin', Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Greenland, Greenland Community Center.

• Hogeye, Baker Mountain Road, Prairie Grove

• 4-H Junior Master Gardener 1.0, Cooperative Extension Service.

• Leadership Club, Pauline Whiatker Animal Science Arena.

• Lincoln, Central United Methodist Church.

• NWA Sharp Shooters, Armstrong Farm or special locations.

• Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove Middle School cafeteria.

• S.T.E.M., Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Vet Science, Fayetteville Central EMS.

• Washington County Rabbit & Poultry SPIN Club, West Fork Elementary Cafetorium.

• West Fork, West Fork Elementary Cafetorium.