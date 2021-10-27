Washington County Historical Society Names New Leader

FAYETTEVILLE – Lee Anne Kirby Wiederkehr doesn't relish titles or set out to break "glass ceilings" of class or gender but she has become only the seventh woman elected as president in the 71 years of the Washington County Historical Society.

It was her mantra of organization, having fun and hard work while volunteering, that led to her selection as the new president.

Elected by the membership of the WCHS earlier this month, Wiederkehr is the 35th individual to lead the county historical group since its formation in Feb. 18, 1951.

She has already set about on a bold agenda in hopes that with the number of covid infections waning, indoor and outdoor activities of nonprofit groups, such as the historical society, can resume.

Wiederkehr succeeds Jim Spillars, Farmington band director and a Civil War reenactor, as the society's new president. Diana McKee Strange was the last female to serve as WCHS president. Currently, 16 of the 29 officers and board members of WCHS are women.

Wiederkehr was born in Harrison and began her Fayetteville experience as a baby while her parents attended college.

She returned to Washington County to attend the University of Arkansas, earning a degree in Landscape Architecture. She is a graduate of Fort Smith Northside High School and attended a year at Hendrix College prior to enrolling at the University of Arkansas.

Her professional career began at the SWA Group, a landscape design firm in Dallas, Texas. She then moved to SWA's Laguna Beach, Calif., office as a senior associate and later branched out on her own and founded Kirby & Company to plan and design retail, office and commercial developments, before deciding to join her primary client, The Irvine Company, as vice president of landscape architecture.

In 2008, Wiederkehr returned to the UA as an adjunct professor in landscape architecture and was promoted to the Garvan Chair in 2009. During this time, she participated in LEED Certification for Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

She met Mike Wiederkehr met at their 35th high school reunion and they were married in 2012. Her work shifted from commercial to residential projects in her new California town. The couple returned to Fayetteville following Mike's 2017 retirement in southern California.

Wiederkehr joined the WCHS Board in 2018 and was chair of the Garden & Grounds Committee and served on several other WCHS committees.

Others recently elected or re-elected to the WCHS Board of Directors were Bobby Braly of Lincoln; Emily Beshears of Tontitown; Jerri Foster Reed of Elkins; Dr. Jami Forrester and Abigail Freeman, both of Springdale; Debbie Groom of Greenland; Kathy Cande, Jon Cigainero, Dr. Margaret Clark, Cheri Coley, Charles Cudney, Jan Davidson and Dave Edmark, all of Fayetteville.

Others include John Firmin, Lisa Lashley Higgins, Mike Johnson, Bill Kincaid, Rebecca Luebker, Tim O'Donnell, Maylon Rice, Mary Sanchez, Regina Sherwood, Alice Ann Simkins, Jim Spillars, Patsy Watkins, Dr. Calvin White and Joshua Youngblood, all of Fayetteville.

Annual membership dues, from January through December, range from $20 for seniors, students and public libraries; $30 for general memberships; Trail Blazer $50; Explorer, $100; Wagon Master, 250; Pioneer, $500; and Statesperson, $1,000. Each membership includes quarterly issues of the award-winning Journal of the Washington County Historical Society, Flashback; and all subsequent issues of the bimonthly newsletter, Flashforward, in either online or print format.

The WCHS, a 501-c-3 nonprofit, has offices in the Headquarters House (circa 1853) Museum property at 118 East Dickson Street, in Fayetteville. Information on the WCHS can be found online at washingtoncohistoricalsociety.org or by calling 479-521-2970 Tuesday-Thursday afternoons.