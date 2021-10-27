WCEL Obituaries for Oct. 27, 2021

Photos: Foster, Pickering

Aletta Joyce Foster

Aletta Joyce Foster, age 85, a resident of Ardmore, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Joplin, Missouri. She was born November 19, 1935, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the daughter of Homer and Juanita (Whittenburg) Clark.

Aletta was a Master Gardener and did therapy dog work in many area nursing homes in Ardmore. She enjoyed working with her investments and was very successful at it. She loved to read and enjoyed her terrier dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harvey Latson Foster; and one grandson, Noah McClain.

Survivors include her daughter, Nita Foster of Webb City, Missouri; her son, Frank Foster and his spouse William Lovorn of Tavira, Portugal; two grandchildren, Emily Beets and her husband Carson of Neosho, Missouri, and Joshua McClain of Webb City, Missouri; five great grandchildren and numerous cousins.

A funeral service was held Fiday, October 22, 2021, at Ganderville Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

Carol Lee Harris

Carol Lee Harris died of cardiac arrest on October 11, 2021, one day after her 75th birthday. She was born October 10, 1946, in Prairie Grove, Ark.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Clifton and Hilda Copeland Harris.

She is survived by a sister, Anna Marie Nunnally and husband, Bill, of Galveston, Texas; a brother, Clyde Clifton Harris, Jr., and wife, Vickie, of Bentonville, Ark.; and a sister, Rita Blanche Richardson and husband, Tim, of Kingston, Tenn. She has six nieces and nephews, and 10 grand-nieces and nephews.

Carol graduated from high school in Stilwell, Okla. She received her bachelors and Masters of Education degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. She was a member of the Church of Christ and had a passion for Christian Education. She was a teacher and administrator for Greater Tulsa Christian Academy and Green Country Christian Academy.

A graveside service was held October 21st, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Hulbert, Okla.

Jeffrey Lamb

Jeffrey Lamb, 45, passed away in Siloam Springs, Ark., on October 14, 2021. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 14, 1975, to George and Beverly Ann (Fer-rill) Lamb.

Memorial services were held at Grace Covenant Church in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Robert Dale Landelius

Robert Dale Landelius, age 44, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home. He was born April 29, 1977, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Sheila (Ackley) Landelius.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kylie Brianne Landelius; grandparents, Carl and Lorraine Landelius and Martin and Lavada Ackley; one uncle, Dale Ray Landelius, and one aunt, Jane Landelius.

Survivors include his parents, Robert and Sheila Landelius of Lincoln, Arkansas; one brother, Jeffrey Landelius and his partner Brandon Nichols of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one sister, Nancy Lewis and her partner Jimmy Forrest of West Fork, Arkansas; two nieces, Autum Rain Fletcher and Myshayla Elizabeth Lewis.

Funeral service was held October 21st, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Dean Robert Pickering

Dean Robert Pickering, 65, the son of Robert George Pickering and Frances Marie Hough Pickering Eshbach, passed away October, 19 2021, at his home in Prairie Grove, Ark., surrounded by his loved ones.. He was born July 14, 1956, in Rapid City, S.D.

He was a musician, composer, carpenter, video editor, golfer, hobbyist, and above all a Christ follower and believer in Jesus for his salvation since he was 17 years old. He was an active member of Cross Church in Fayetteville, Ark. Dean's prayer was that his testimony of faith in Jesus Christ be known and encouraged everyone to look to Him for everything. Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths."

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; infant son, Ryan Pickering; and step father, Harry Eshbach

Survivors include his sons, Alex Pickering (Kelci) and Michael Pickering (Beth); grandchildren, Kenleigh, Samantha, James and Ryan; brother, Dale Pickering (Karen) and their children, David Pickering and Kristen Mills.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

James R. Pickney

James R. Pickney, 65, of Summers, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.

James was born on October 17, 1956, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., the son of the late Ralph Elias and Agnes Lorene (Kildow) Pickney. On March 19, 1998, in Springdale, Ark., he married Cynthia Daniel.

James was in the vending business for over 45 years, most recently as a Customer Service Manager for Imperial Vending. James enjoyed camping, deer camp, playing games, and spending time with family and friends. His great joy was telling a joke or pulling a joke on someone. James never met a stranger and his personality made people want to be around him.

James is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Allen Pickney, Matthew (Kara) Pickney, Robert (Natasha) Campbell, Wendy (Curtis) Emery and Stephanie (Chris) Williams; brothers, Delbert Pickney, Darrell (Faye) Pickney and Melvin (Rhonda) Pickney; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gilbert Pickney, Ralph Vernon Pickney, Harold Boyd Pickney; and a sister, Verma Linebaugh.

A Celebration of Life for James was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Springdale, Ark. To sign online guestbook, please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Norman Edward Spencer, Jr.

Norman Edward Spencer Jr., age 77, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born February 15, 1944 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Norman` Edward and Alma L. (Jenkins) Spencer.

Norman retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of combined service with both the Navy and the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Norman Michael Spencer; one sister, Mary Walker; and two nephews, Eddie and Chuck Walker.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Johns Spencer; two daughters, Jodie Spencer Plumlee and Schnell Spencer Watson and her husband Brian; three step children, Candice London and her husband Jesse, Patrick Wooton, and Crystal Jackson; two sisters, Sue Spencer Smith and her husband Tom and Kay Cruikshank and her husband LW; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, October 25, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Wanza Dolores Swinford

Wanza Dolores Swinford, age 80, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 23, 1940, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the daughter of Hugh and Bonnie (Alberty) Williams.

She was preceded in death by husband, Raymond "Buck" Swinford.

Survivors include her four daughters, Velda Swinford of Lincoln, Arkansas, Lydia Bentley of Cedarville, Arkansas, Whitney Wilburn of Springdale, Arkansas, and Toni Walton and her husband Gene of Lincoln, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

