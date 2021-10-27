What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Haunted Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market will have a Haunted Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, at Creekside Park on Broyles Street. The market will include shopping, trick or treating, costume contest, face painting, games and mobile pet grooming.

Fire Safety Halloween Bash

Farmington Fire Department will host a Fire Safety Halloween Bash from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Visitors can park in the senior center parking lot. Children will have the chance to see fire trucks and police vehicles and will be able to receive bracelets and stickers that promote fire safety.

LINCOLN

Trunk Or Treat

The city of Lincoln will host Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, at the community building on Lincoln Square.

City Fall Cleanup

The city of Lincoln will have its fall cleanup the week of Oct. 25-29. City residents only can bring items to the dumpsters located behind the Lincoln Fire Department. Accepted items include furniture, electronic components and appliances. Items not accepted will be batteries, tires, construction debris and hazardous waste.

Senior Center Halloween Bash

Lincoln Senior Center will have a Halloween Chili Dinner & Dance from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, featuring the Chip Leach Band. Tickets are $6, and proceeds benefit the center. Open to all ages.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Trunk R Treat On Oct. 30

Prairie Grove Police Department will host its Trunk R Treat from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The event will be at the Borden Street entrance. Along with the police department, churches and other businesses in town are participating in the event.

Prairie Grove Cemetery Cleanup

Prairie Grove Historical Society will host a cleanup for the Prairie Grove Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. To register, email [email protected] For more information, go to the society's Facebook page.