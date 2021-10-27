Wolves' Potential Hidden In Loss

LINCOLN -- Early on in Friday's 51-14 loss at Charleston Lincoln showed signs of why the Wolves may become a team to be reckoned with as a large sophomore class matures.

Lincoln drove 65 yards in 8 plays scoring on the opening possession of the game with freshman Kale Jones breaking off a 13-yard run for a first down on the second play from scrimmage. Sophomore signal caller Drew Moore hit senior wide out Kyler Calvin for a 49-yard gain on third-and-10 and moving the ball to the Tiger two.

Jones powered it into the end zone from there out of a Wildcat formation and T. Vang's kick put the Wolves ahead 7-0 shocking the hometown crowd at Charleston's Alumni Field with 9:19 to go in the first quarter.

Lincoln then recovered an onside kick and remained on offense with first-and-10 at midfield. Successive runs by Layne Sellers and Jones netted 22 yards and another first down for the Wolves at Charleston's 34.

Lincoln wound up turning the ball over on downs and overcame a controversial pass interference penalty by stopping a Tiger drive at the Wolves' 21. Charleston attempted a 38-yard field goal on fourth-and-8 only to have it blocked by Lincoln.

The first quarter ended with Moore's 12-yard completion to Calvin out to Lincoln's 39 and the Wolves holding a 7-0 lead, a scenario conference leader Charleston (8-0, 5-0 3A-1) which can win the league outright if it wins at West Fork this Friday, has not been familiar with.

In the second quarter a Lincoln fumble set up a short field and led to a 4-play, 38-yard Charleston scoring drive which tied the game on Brevyn Ketter's 19-yard catch from Brandon Scott nearly two minutes into the second period.

Lincoln sophomore Keller Price recovered a muffed punt with the Wolves licking their chops with a short field of their own from the Tiger 37.

Moore found Jones for 18 yards then connected with Calvin for a 21-yard touchdown that put the Wolves back in the lead at 14-7 following Vang's kick at the 7:01 mark of the second.

Charleston then put up 23 unanswered points to close out the first half and Lincoln never led again.

Lincoln attempted another onside kick but Charleston recovered and traveled 50 yards in three plays with Brevyn Ketter running the ball in from 35 yards out. Quarterback Brandon Scott ran in the 2-point conversion giving the Tigers their first lead of the game at 15-14.

Turnovers titled momentum away from Lincoln which lost possession with Charleston's Daniel Hice recovering a Wolf fumble at Lincoln's 19. Reece Merechka scored on a 9-yard carry and Ketter tacked on a 2-point conversion for a 23-14 Tiger lead with 1:11 left in the first half.

Charleston got a big boost to begin the second half courtesy of a 54-yard kickoff return by Bryton Ketter. The prime field position postured Merechka's 11-yard touchdown run. Suddenly Charleston owned a 30-14 lead with less than two minutes elapsed in the third quarter.

The Tigers added Tyton Jones' 13-yard reception and two more Brevyn Ketter rushing touchdowns of 1 and 23 yards to expand the final margin to 51-14.

Lincoln returns home to Wolfpack Stadium this Friday against Lavaca. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Charleston 51, Lincoln 14

Lincoln^--^7^7^0^0^--^14

Charleston^--^0^23^7^21^--^51

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 2-yard run (T. Vang kick), 9:19.

Second Quarter

Charleston -- Brevyn Ketter 19-yard pass from Brandon Scott (Brevyn Ketter kick), 10:01.

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 19-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 7:00.

Charleston -- Brevyn Ketter 35-yard run (Brandon Scott run), 7:00.

Charleston -- Reece Merechka 9-yard run (Brevyn Ketter run), 1:11.

Third Quarter

Charleston -- Reece Merechka 11-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick), 10:02.

Charleston -- Tyton Jones 13-yard pass from Brandon Scott (Brevyn Ketter kick), 7:30.

Fourth Quarter

Charleston -- Brevyn Ketter 1-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick), 9:13.

Charleston -- Brevyn Ketter 23-yard run (Brevyn Ketter kick), 8:00.