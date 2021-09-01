2021 Clothesline Fair Schedule

Sept. 3-5

Concessions and food trucks open all three days. State Park parking, $5.

Saturday, Sept. 3

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open*

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors, Rustic Relics (antique tractors)

9 a.m. Parade (PG Middle School To Battlefield State Park)

1 p.m. Exhibition Square Dancing (Amphitheater)

6:30 p.m. Square Dance Competition (Amphitheater)

Sunday, Sept. 4

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hindman Hall/Museum Open*

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors, Rustic Relics

1-5 p.m. Gospel Singing at the bandstand

Monday, Sept. 5

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hindman Hall/Museum Open*

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Vendors, Rustic Relics

1 p.m. Exhibition Square Dancing (Amphitheater)

6:30 p.m. Square Dance Competition (Amphitheater)

* Hours and capacity allowed subject to change