2021 Competition Dancing Order

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 at the amphitheater*
1. Sparkles and Spurs
2. Hometown Highsteppers
3. Sweetheart Squares
4. Ropers & Ribbons
5. One and Done
6. Dixie Derby
7. Arkansas Outlaws
8. Spurs n Sass
9. Kuntry Chaos
10. Lassos + Lace
11. Cowboys n Cancans
12. Southern Trouble
13. Shotgun Shells N Southern Belles
14. Southern Dynamite
15. Levis N Lace
16. Western Wranglers
17. Boots & Bows
18. Lightnin' Bugs
*Order will be reversed, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6
Exhibition dances start at 1 p.m., Saturday and Monday.