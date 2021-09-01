2021 Competition Dancing Order

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 at the amphitheater*

1. Sparkles and Spurs

2. Hometown Highsteppers

3. Sweetheart Squares

4. Ropers & Ribbons

5. One and Done

6. Dixie Derby

7. Arkansas Outlaws

8. Spurs n Sass

9. Kuntry Chaos

10. Lassos + Lace

11. Cowboys n Cancans

12. Southern Trouble

13. Shotgun Shells N Southern Belles

14. Southern Dynamite

15. Levis N Lace

16. Western Wranglers

17. Boots & Bows

18. Lightnin' Bugs

*Order will be reversed, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6

Exhibition dances start at 1 p.m., Saturday and Monday.