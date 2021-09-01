A Note Of Appreciation

To our friends, fellow firefighters and law enforcement officers (especially co-workers), emergency responders, healthcare workers and all the others who have supported us:

THANK YOU is not enough, but it is all we can say to all of you who have given time, money, prayers and encouragement since Tyler's injuries occurred. Tyler is improving every day and will be fitted with his new leg soon. Your gifts of time and money are making it possible for our family to build a handicap accessible home soon.

The homecoming parade in Prairie Grove brought tears to our eyes. We truly appreciate the fundraisers, but most of all, all the love and respect that people have shown to our police officers.

Please continue to pray for us and again accept our heartfelt thanks.

PG-7 Strong,

Tyler and Amber Franks, Shelby, Hudson and Skylar and our parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews!

Prairie Grove, Ark.