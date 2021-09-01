COMMUNITY COLUMN: Rain, Where Are You?

I am thinking about what we said just weeks ago, when we were getting too much rain: "There will come a time when we will wish for some of this rain." The time has come! The scattered showers are not enough and, with forecasters' report of dangerous heat, yes, we are wishing for cooler weather and rain. We have this, while other places in nearby states have serious, damaging flooding.

As we mentioned before, August was bare of special dates, but September is different. Labor Day is a few days later than usual this year. "Back when," the first day of school was the day after Labor Day, hopefully cooler then August. However, the only relief in the schoolroom was a once-in-a-while breeze through the open windows. (No air-conditioner in those days.) We now have V.J. Day, St. Patrick's Day and Grandparents Day.

September is also Fall Hat Month, National Biscuit, chicken, honey, mushroom, potato, rice, coupon, piano, sewing, Little League, college savings, children's good manners, national card sign-up, baby safety, be kind to editors and writers, children's eye health and safety, youth pastors appreciation, international self-awareness, teddy bear and Southern Gospel music month. Take your picks.

Happy birthday to Jimmy Huffaker, Susie Reed, Tom Lockhart, Noah King, Jerod Munyon, Jeff Barnes, Barbara Goolsby, Rick Reed, Desa Almeta and Scott Meyers.

Happy years, all!

Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.