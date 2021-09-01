Hot Rods For Hope Set For Saturday

Prairie Grove Christian Church at 611 Wayne Villines Road will sponsor its ninth annual charity car show, Hot Rods for Hope, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. with a $20 car entry fee. The car show will have classes that include People's Choice, Best in Show, Best Classic Car, Best Rat Rod and Best Import Car.

All proceeds from the show will go to help Rapha International fight human trafficking and provide relief work around the world. For information about Rapha, to to www.rapha.org.

Tshirts and concessions will be available. For more information, contact Rocky Casey, 479-841-6499, or Bryan Snyder, 479-236-1191.