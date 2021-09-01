Jesus Is The Everlasting Anchor That Never Falters, Never Fails

Hebrews 6:17,19 NIV

17 Because God wanted to make the unchanging nature of his purpose very clear to the heirs of what was promised, he confirmed it with an oath.

19 We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain

What would the world look like if there were no anchors? Ships would be aimlessly floating all over the ocean or crashing into shore. Buildings would topple at the slightest breeze. Bridges couldn't even be built because there would be nothing to hold them in place. Almost every structure, seagoing vessel or even a piece of paper requires an anchor. So what would our life be like with no anchors?

Without anchors or weights, the sky would be full of papers and more grocery bags than there already are. Buildings wouldn't be very tall or safe; a small gust could cause one to fall. Travel would be limited because there could be no bridges. Why, even people would have difficulties. Without something to ground them, they would be flitting from one thing to the next, never settling on one thing. They would have little stability in their life.

Without anchors we are like plastic grocery sacks being blown this way and that, up and down, getting stuck in places we don't belong. People need anchors just like ships, buildings, bridges and papers need them. We need something to keep us stable, to keep us grounded.

Some people choose other people as their anchors, maybe our spouses or significant others, parents, friends, siblings, co-workers, and some even choose celebrities. Others rely on their job, their title or their talent to anchor them. Some people even use addictions as their anchors, as something they hold fast to and rely on.

All of these anchors may work for a while.They may hold us steady for a bit, but they can go away in an instant. We could be adrift in a matter of seconds; spouses leave or die, friends move on and jobs end. Some of the anchors we choose can hold us fast to something that can be quite harmful to us.

What or who is your anchor? Where is your hope found?

The Good News is that there is an anchor that never falters, never leaves, never does harm to us. Our anchor is everlasting and never wears out. This anchor brings direction, stability, safety and hope in stormy times.

Our anchor is Christ! He has made the way clear for us to approach God, for us to enjoy the inheritance of being a child of God! He is the anchor of our soul, a hope that never dies! He is our constant in this inconstant world.

--Jodi Hendricks is a longtime member of Farmington United Methodist Church. She teaches adult and youth Bible classes. The opinions expressed are those of the author.