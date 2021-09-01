Lady Cardinals Aim To Make Statement

FARMINGTON -- Farmington volleyball coach Greg Pair came into the 2021 season in his words, "super, super excited about this group" of 23 girls who put in a lot of work over the summer.

Pair said the squad had some really good team camps and rated them as playing really well in early August but not where they needed to be yet determined they're going to get there.

"We've got great leadership. Remington Adams is solid for me. She's a general on the floor, definitely the tone setter, she makes us go so we're going to go as she goes, but I feel good about that," Pair said.

Adams plays setter and fuels the offense to hitters such as Morgan Brye on the outside.

"She's hammering the ball, playing just really, really well," Pair said. "They're going to be two that we're going to go probably as far as they can take us as a team, but we got a lot of great pieces with them. We've got a lot of competition every day for spots and so that's what you want as a coach."

The Lady Cardinals entered conference play against 4A-1 foes Gravette on Aug. 24 and at Gentry Thursday to begin the season. Farmington defeated Gravette 3-1 rallying from a 25-22 loss in the first set.

Back-to-back aces by Zoe Nix followed by Piper Robinson's kill lifted Farmington to an early 5-1 lead over Gravette. The Lady Lions stormed back to grab a 23-22 lead and took game one.

In the second set Farmington prevailed 25-22 on Emma Ortiz' kill to win. Micah Foster's ace and another kill from Robinson propelled Farmington to an early 10-1 lead in the third set. Robinson then stepped back to serve and delivered an ace of her own. Eventually the Lady Cardinals won 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15.

Brye dished out an ace pushing Farmington out to a 15-6 lead at Gentry. Nix ended the first set by smashing a kill giving Farmington a 25-8 win. The second set was lopsided with Farmington pounding kills to take a 18-3 lead. Kate Cox's ace brought the Lady Cardinals to game-point and they won 25-5.

Sydney Gabbard's ace helped Farmington jump out to a 10-4 lead and Cox contributed a number aces. Adams played well as the Lady Cardinals finished off Gentry in thee straight sets, 25-8, 25-5 and 25-15.

"I think that last year didn't go how we wanted it to be and we knew that and so this summer we've really worked hard and pushed to make that change of what needed to be done and we're ready to come in and show them what Farmington volleyball is about this year," Adams said.

Farmington competed against Shiloh Christian, West Fork, and Mansfield during a tournament hosted by Alma on Saturday.

This Thursday, Sept. 2, the Lady Cardinals clash with rival Prairie Grove in the volleyball edition of the 'Battle of 62.'