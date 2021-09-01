Lady Tigers Suffer First Loss

GRAVETTE --The Lady Lions were back in its new home at the Competition Gym in Gravette Thursday night for a match against the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers for jersey night. The Lady Lions had plenty to cheer about as Gravette overwhelmed the Lady Tigers in three straight sets, 25-8, 25-16, and 25-14, for it second victory of the new season.

One of the new features or the Competition Gym is the new scoreboard. The main scoreboard, which now hangs over the windows near the visitors benches. This system is built just for volleyball matches and includes the sets won section, the scores of each set played, timeouts left, and the current set number. All this designed to make it easy for the coaches, officials and fans can follow along with as the match progresses.

The Lady Lions hit the court running as Gravette jumped out to a 8-0 lead forcing the Lady Tigers to take a timeout to regroup and make changes to its game plan. Prairie Grove's strategy worked as they finally got a point on the board. But the Lady Tiger plan fell soon fell apart as the Lady Lions jumped out in front 14-2.

A few good saves by the Prairie Grove front line brought the Lady Tigers back into the match but the Lady Lions kicked up the intensity and eventually took the first set win 25-8.

The Lady Tigers came out fighting in the second set keeping the it close. A series of long rallies keep the Lady Tigers within three points at times during the set. As it was in the first set the Lady Lions kicked up the intensity and eventually took the second set 25-16.

The Gravette Lady Lions prevailed in the third set and eventually defeated the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers 25-14, taking the match in three straight sets.

The loss was the first of the season for Prairie Grove which is now 3-1 on the young season.

Prairie Grove claimed a 3-0 win at Elkins in its season-opener on Aug. 17. The Lady Tigers swept Lincoln, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20, on Aug. 19. Prairie Grove defeated West Fork, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18, on Aug. 24.

Up next the Lady Tigers host rival Farmington Thursday in the volleyball edition of the 'Battle of 62.'